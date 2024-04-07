Bill Clinton Announces He's Penning a New Memoir Focused on His Life and...
'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread

11:05 AM on April 07, 2024
As Biden continues to pat himself on the BAZILLION JOBS he's supposedly created, the truth behind the latest jobs report is out and as you all likely already knew, it's not good. Forget that if Biden has created any jobs, it's maybe 5 million, and most of them are part-time or ... wait for it ... government. 

Oh, and those jobs are also going to illegals, just so you guys know the real story here. Americans are being left behind.

Take a look:

If only the media covered the reality of these jobs reports instead of carrying water for Biden. Americans deserve to know the truth.

Ya' don't say.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Oh, wait. No.

Fewer people are working full-time jobs with benefits in Biden's America.

Yay.

Many Americans working more than one job just to make ends meet.

Cripes, some people are working more than two jobs.

Wow.

Government is growing.

Not the economy.

Not private industry.

Government.

Oof. The government hires more people than ANY industry other than Health Care.

That. Is. Terrifying.

Blue-collar jobs, the ones Biden claims to care about the most, are dwindling.

So we haven't 'recovered,' Joe.

Yikes.

Yikes again.

Yikes a third time.

All the yikes.

So fewer people are in the labor force now than even BEFORE the pandemic.

Real unemployment rate is between 6.5%-7.7%

There it is.

Americans are being left behind in Biden's America.

Truth hurts.

