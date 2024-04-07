Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and...
Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for Freebies MEETS Karma

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on April 07, 2024
AngieArtist

Leonel Morena has been 'nabbed by federal immigration authorities' ... you know, the illegal 'influencer' who was telling other illegals to come to America for the freebies? He was also telling them how to squat and steal homes.

He's a real sweetheart.

And now, he's in jail.

Shucky darn for him.

From The New York Post:

Illegal ‘migrant influencer’ Leonel Moreno, who mocked America on social media in several viral videos, has been nabbed by federal immigration authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) fugitive operations officers arrested Moreno in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday and he is currently being held at Geauga County Jail, according to ICE records.

The arrest comes after The Post exclusively reported how Moreno had skipped out on ICE soon after crossing the southern border into Texas illegally in 2022 and was now wanted by authorities.

Awww, poor fella.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

The victim of persecution ... huh. Sounds like he got caught breaking the law and encouraging others to break the law.

Who's laughing NOW, funny guy?

Does he? Since, you know, he's in JAIL.

We get what she's saying, this guy is clearly trying to play the 'oh woe is me I'm an innocent migrant just trying to make my way in the world' card, but having seen his videos, seems nobody is buying it.

Indeed.

Heck, this could be his most viral video YET.

You'd think he'd be happy about it.

======================================================================

