Buckle UP Proglodytes Because HERE Are 16 Reasons Biden Is WAAAY Worse Than Trump for 'Our Democracy'

Boy oh boy, our pals on the Left love pretending we're a true Democracy so they can push the ridiculous notion that Trump will DESTROY democracy in this country knowing full well it's not true. We suppose when all they really have to run on is limitless abortion and a leaky southern border they need SOMETHING to make them feel better about their crap agenda.

But Tom Elliott says, 'Nah.'

He's not even giving them 'MUH DEMOCRACY.' Check out his 16 reasons Biden is worse for democracy than Trump is.

16 Reasons Biden's Worse than Trump for "Democracy"



16. Biden Admin turned the FBI against parents who opposed his DEIfication of schools & tried using anti-terrorism laws to target them https://t.co/30KgCfk8TQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Awww yes, parents were domestic terrorists for wanting their kids in the classroom.

The nerve.

15. Biden's FBI is currently using the FBI to target MAGA-aligned voters ahead of 2024 https://t.co/NqqjiFBv1b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Gosh, this seems like something a dictator would do.

Crazy.

14. Biden's bragged about locking up hundreds of Trump voters ahead of 2024. Many spent months in solitary confinement before anything like a conviction. https://t.co/0t1A2NWaPV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

But but but they're a DANGER to democracy and stuff.

13. Whistleblowers report Biden officials forced them to drop investigations that could lead to exposing Joe Biden's corruption https://t.co/x0oHGhT6D5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Shocker.

12. Despite Ukraine canceling elections and banning rival political parties as well as media outlets, the Biden Admin continues to force Americans to fund Zelenksy's fight against freedom & democracy https://t.co/UiwkwvcNOZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Hey now, that money isn't going to launder itself ya' know. Ahem.

11. Biden's CIA has bragged about murdering journalists who oppose their war in Ukraine https://t.co/yWNWiSzqIA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Yikes.

10. Biden Admin refused to help an American journalist who pleaded for help from the State Dept. after Zelensky's regime locked him up & later tortured him to death https://t.co/nTM8gWE2V3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Better not cross his boss Zelenskyy.

9. Biden blocked his only rival from appearing on the Democratic primary ballot; they're currently fighting to obstruct his attempts at running on a third-party ticket https://t.co/vyfQhjwh74 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

FFS.

8. Despite news reports the FBI was abusing its domestic surveillance powers, Biden signed into law a FISA extension that allows the feds to spy on Americans https://t.co/xXxvPWFGkQhttps://t.co/ijJFwitUWi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

And none of us is surprised.

7. Biden's DoJ is trying to imprison their chief 2024 opponent ahead of November's election https://t.co/xnLF7flWmg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

They're still trying.

6. Biden defended states trying to select which candidates voters can choose from https://t.co/XP8ti3NXZ0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Authoritarians are gonna authoritarian.

5. Biden is importing an entirely new electorate ahead of the 2024 election, facilitating more than 5 million potential Democratic voters (greater than the population of the 25 smallest states) https://t.co/GDXwOSUHAz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

That leaky border is no accident.

4. Democrats blocked an amendment that would explicitly thwart illegal immigrants from voting https://t.co/Vn9hnqdzzk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Now why oh why would that do that?

3. Democrats are using migrants to boost the population of blue states and thus electoral votes; they also killed a bill that would block the Biden Admin from buying plane tickets for migrants to ship them to blue states https://t.co/sxc4MOCEl3 /https://t.co/1Q0UObxKpA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Scary stuff.

But you know, they really care about democracy.

2. Democrats are expanding ways for illegal immigrants to vote in elections https://t.co/qMW859O3wt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Yup.

1. To suppress Americans who disagree with any of the above, Biden is currently fighting in the Supreme Court to continue having the power to violate Americans' 1st Amendment rights & censor them online https://t.co/279WmPDwi0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Oh, and in case the haters want to claim Tom just put this together because he's a big ol' Trump supporter:

P.S. And as my followers know, I oppose Trump, and will vote for RFK in 2024. But my opposition to Trump hasn't turned me blind from seeing the Biden Admin in all its tyrannical infamy. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

And fin.

