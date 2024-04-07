Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO

This. Is. The. Patriarchy.

A man who used to think he was a Ken doll who now thinks he's a woman telling an actual woman like J.K. Rowling 'to stick with what she knows.' We hate to break it to this guy (and sorry not sorry HE IS A GUY), but in addition to writing magical and wonderful fiction, Rowling knows how to advocate for and defend women.

Advertisement

Unlike him.

Watch this nonsense:

'She should stick to what she knows'



Transwoman Jessica Alves, formerly known as the 'human Ken doll' says JK Rowling's comments about transgender people are 'hurtful'. pic.twitter.com/T5qSVefea0 — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 6, 2024

Why bother with 'transwoman'? Just say confused dude who's had too much surgery and likes to play dress-up.

When you firmly believe you are something which you are not it is called a mental illness. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 6, 2024

That's a man and that man should stick to what he knows. — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@Aja02537920) April 6, 2024

Boom.

SO MUCH BOOM.

FACTS matter!



Getting c@rved up, pumped up, plumped up, and changing a birth certificate does not erase the DNA. He was born male and is male. — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) April 6, 2024

He said he has “the feelings, the emotions” of a woman. He does not know what those feelings like, & he never will, because he was born a man & will die a man. His skeleton will be male in the dirt yrs from now. Man. — Stacey Mayo (@staceylmayo) April 6, 2024

"She should stick to what she knows."



Safe to say that JK Rowling would be the best woman to describe womanhood, not a plastic surgery wannabe imitation of a woman like Alves. — Okay in ATX Egg (@Lobosstyle) April 7, 2024

Or a Gelfling.

The Gelflings have returned. Nature is healing. https://t.co/PHtyEbUtse — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 7, 2024

OMG HE'S RIGHT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I cannot understand how or why anyone anywhere can possibly take this person seriously. https://t.co/ixW8YvUpvA — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 7, 2024

This guy is possibly worse for the trans movement than Dylan. https://t.co/qepK5UELVB pic.twitter.com/mKgONS9AZI — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 7, 2024

Yikes.

Maybe he's the one who should stick with what he knows ... although if we're being honest, we're not sure what exactly it is he DOES know.

======================================================================

Related:

Biden and the Democrats Think You're Stupid ... That's It, That's the Headline

X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Advertisement

Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED

Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for Freebies MEETS Karma



ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.