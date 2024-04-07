Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO

Biden and the Democrats Think You're Stupid ... That's It, That's the Headline
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on April 07, 2024
Twitchy

This. Is. The. Patriarchy.

A man who used to think he was a Ken doll who now thinks he's a woman telling an actual woman like J.K. Rowling 'to stick with what she knows.' We hate to break it to this guy (and sorry not sorry HE IS A GUY), but in addition to writing magical and wonderful fiction, Rowling knows how to advocate for and defend women.

Unlike him.

Watch this nonsense:

Why bother with 'transwoman'? Just say confused dude who's had too much surgery and likes to play dress-up.

Boom. 

SO MUCH BOOM.

Or a Gelfling.

OMG HE'S RIGHT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yikes.

Maybe he's the one who should stick with what he knows ... although if we're being honest, we're not sure what exactly it is he DOES know.

======================================================================

======================================================================

