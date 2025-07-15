Republicans Vote to BLOCK the Release of the Epstein Files … Or Did They?

Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of...
Brett T. | 5:45 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

As we reported last week, President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter who asked him about the Epstein files. "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" the president asked. "I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration."

Advertisement

It seems like the American people want to see what they were promised. But House Republicans don't seem to want us to see them either, voting to block their release.

The measure was tied to the GENIUS Act, a cryptocurrency bill that critics argue paves the way to Central Bank Digital Currency.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling it fake news:

