Republicans Vote to BLOCK the Release of the Epstein Files … Or Did They?

As we reported last week, President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter who asked him about the Epstein files. "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" the president asked. "I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration."
It seems like the American people want to see what they were promised. But House Republicans don't seem to want us to see them either, voting to block their release.
🚨 BREAKING: House Republicans VOTE TO BLOCK RELEASE of the "Epstein Files" 211-210— Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 15, 2025
WHAT IS GOING ON HERE? pic.twitter.com/g3qGpmOm3Y
The measure was tied to the GENIUS Act, a cryptocurrency bill that critics argue paves the way to Central Bank Digital Currency.
We need to read the entire bill and amendment….— My Beatrice Letters (@mybeatricenotes) July 15, 2025
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling it fake news:
🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene debunks FAKE NEWS that House Republicans unanimously voted to block the release of the Epstein Files:— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2025
"That is not true. It was a procedural vote. We voted against Democrats having House floor control. It's a misunderstanding." pic.twitter.com/vEbDil18ZD
This was my question and I’m so grateful she answered it! I was watching the reports come in and KNEW there had to be more to the story.— Sarah 🇺🇸🕊️❤️ (@ephesians611mom) July 15, 2025
And the republican bill to release the files gets to the floor when?— Rick Erausquin (@rickerausquin) July 15, 2025
If that's the case, then come out and create your own bill that's specifically related to the Epstein files and nothing else....— Independent Zoomer (@1independentZ) July 15, 2025
***
