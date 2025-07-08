President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files

Well, this is not encouraging. As our own Sam J. reported earlier Tuesday, Glenn Beck had a tremendous thread for "anyone who still cares about truth." Beck had a lot of questions about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, noting that it was neither a small nor isolated operation, and that it has a massive digital footprint. Attorney General Pam Bondi had told us that the file was on her desk, and she distributed binders to "influencers," but it was nothing we hadn't already heard.

Advertisement

Sam also reported on a former CIA agent telling Fox News' Jesse Watters that the deep state had "probably destroyed" the Epstein files.

We want to see the files, but President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter for bringing them up Tuesday, pointing bigger problems to focus on.

President Trump: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?!?...I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration." pic.twitter.com/VlTGeEAfmC — CSPAN (@cspan) July 8, 2025

Don't do this to us, Mr. President.

This should make the Epstein talk die down. — JD Breen (@realjdbreen) July 8, 2025

Oh yeah.

President Trump and AG Pam Bondi respond to a question about Epstein: pic.twitter.com/jyBGBx9dbq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2025

The memo gives us more questions than answers. This is not transparency. I’ve defended Bondi for months but this isn’t an answer @WhiteHouse Do better. — J (@JayTC53) July 8, 2025

Pam Bondi could have held a press conference when she decided to close the files. Instead, it took away the hope everyone had to see Epstein clients face legal justice.



She is currently overshadowing the wins by the administration. Time to step down, the damage is done. — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) July 8, 2025

Trump is the best president we have had, but man, is he handling the Epstein case poorly — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 8, 2025

Attorney Mike Davis came to Trump's defense with this interesting take:

The FBI, under the great leadership of Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, concluded the investigation.



Pam Bondi explained what she meant by the file versus any list.



She explained the minute reset every night.



She can’t release child porn.



What more do people want done?



Seriously. https://t.co/JguGg4soXo — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 8, 2025

Another serious question:



Do you think it’s rational Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino are conspiring with . . . the deep state . . . to protect people like . . . Bill Clinton and Bill Gates?



Please stop being insane. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 8, 2025

What happened to all that transparency we were promised????? — 1776 🇺🇸 (@Cowb3Strawberry) July 8, 2025

Then can you answer this question?



Why is Maxwell in jail for trafficking kids to nobody? — @hillbilly007 (@lakeboating2021) July 8, 2025

Where did those 2 names come from? You just pulled them out of thin air? — NA Sava (@iluvou21) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

We certainly think there’s more that can be disclosed. Is it likely to expose more than say Clinton and Gates, surely, and that’s where people are upset. The question is how many more, and who’s on the list that is being protected? — GritVGrift (@GritVGrift) July 8, 2025

So far, this has been a "promises made, promises kept" administration, but this isn't a good look for the president or the White House.

***