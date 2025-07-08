Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were...
President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files

Brett T. | 5:45 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, this is not encouraging. As our own Sam J. reported earlier Tuesday, Glenn Beck had a tremendous thread for "anyone who still cares about truth." Beck had a lot of questions about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, noting that it was neither a small nor isolated operation, and that it has a massive digital footprint. Attorney General Pam Bondi had told us that the file was on her desk, and she distributed binders to "influencers," but it was nothing we hadn't already heard. 

Sam also reported on a former CIA agent telling Fox News' Jesse Watters that the deep state had "probably destroyed" the Epstein files. 

We want to see the files, but President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter for bringing them up Tuesday, pointing bigger problems to focus on.

Don't do this to us, Mr. President.

Oh yeah.

Attorney Mike Davis came to Trump's defense with this interesting take:

So far, this has been a "promises made, promises kept" administration, but this isn't a good look for the president or the White House.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAM BONDI

