'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We often ask how all of these protesters manage to make annoying and inconveniencing others a full-time gig. Don't they work? Especially on a Thursday afternoon? A lot of them are working, such as at the recent "No Kings" protests organized around the country. We've noticed since USAID was dismantled that they're carrying more homemade posterboard signs rather than professionally printed ones, but they're still out there.

Anyway, speaking of those "No Kings" protests, we have another organized anti-Trump rally scheduled for this Thursday, and these are called "Good Trouble Lives On" protests. Carrie Shepherd reported for Axios that the organizers chose July 17 because it's the fifth anniversary of the death of lawmaker John "Good Trouble" Lewis.

Newsmax talked to the CEO of "Crowds on Demand," who said he turned down a $20 million offer to pay protesters to turn out.

The post continues:

… organizers of the July 17th movement have approached us. In fact, we rejected an offer that probably is worth around $20 million."

Crowds on Demand founder and CEO Adam Stewart says he passed on the offer because the protests are ineffective and, frankly, make the movement look bad. Stewart says in his bio that his business helps clients "advocate for important causes … through inventive PR stunts, like protests, rallies, flash-mobs, and paparazzi events."

Stewart wouldn't say who the potential client was.

Someone with tens of millions of dollars to burn. 

Just like the protests.

We have a lot of questions, and not just who offered $20 million. We want to know why he turned it down. 

