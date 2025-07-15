'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters

We often ask how all of these protesters manage to make annoying and inconveniencing others a full-time gig. Don't they work? Especially on a Thursday afternoon? A lot of them are working, such as at the recent "No Kings" protests organized around the country. We've noticed since USAID was dismantled that they're carrying more homemade posterboard signs rather than professionally printed ones, but they're still out there.

Advertisement

Anyway, speaking of those "No Kings" protests, we have another organized anti-Trump rally scheduled for this Thursday, and these are called "Good Trouble Lives On" protests. Carrie Shepherd reported for Axios that the organizers chose July 17 because it's the fifth anniversary of the death of lawmaker John "Good Trouble" Lewis.

Newsmax talked to the CEO of "Crowds on Demand," who said he turned down a $20 million offer to pay protesters to turn out.

NEW: "Crowds on Demand" CEO Adam Swart says he was offered $20,000,000 to recruit protesters for anti-Trump protests during an interview with @BrianEntin.



Swart was discussing the upcoming anti-Trump protests on July 17 when he made the comment.



"Interests aligned with the… pic.twitter.com/f8FTp0pEbm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2025

The post continues:

… organizers of the July 17th movement have approached us. In fact, we rejected an offer that probably is worth around $20 million."

Crowds on Demand founder and CEO Adam Stewart says he passed on the offer because the protests are ineffective and, frankly, make the movement look bad. Stewart says in his bio that his business helps clients "advocate for important causes … through inventive PR stunts, like protests, rallies, flash-mobs, and paparazzi events."

Stewart wouldn't say who the potential client was.

We all knew it was fake and astroturfed.



That’s guy looks like AI. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 15, 2025

Who is paying for these demonstrations? — Collette Caswell Taylor (@LetsTalkReal23) July 15, 2025

Wow, there are professional astroturfing companies in plain sight? — Akira Kanazawa (@Akira__Kanazawa) July 15, 2025

It's estimated that 3 out of every 5 Democrat 'protestors' are actually being paid to be there in some way.



Crowds On Demand is not the only company active in this industry, either. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 15, 2025

Quite a way to reveal that people would protest since they’re unwilling to get real jobs — Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) July 15, 2025

Who is providing the $20,000,000? Follow the money! — Kman (@keithkman) July 15, 2025

Someone with tens of millions of dollars to burn.

Wait so they aren't organic grass roots protests? I am shocked! — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) July 15, 2025

That man is not real — PharmGirl (@KPharmO) July 15, 2025

Just like the protests.

no way Collin you're telling me this guy real? pic.twitter.com/KnahH084l0 — Stickman Shovel (S2) (@trend_isme) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

That guy is definitely AI, wtf 💀 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 15, 2025

Hiring fake protestors for $20 million? That’s not democracy that’s political theatre on steroids. If this is true, it’s not just anti-Trump, it’s anti-truth. Who’s funding the illusion? — vimal ojha (@vimalojha7) July 15, 2025

We have a lot of questions, and not just who offered $20 million. We want to know why he turned it down.

***