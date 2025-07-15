Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of...
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 15, 2025
Meme

This is another fantastic thread from AlextheChick, explaining why she changed her mind on immigration. And we're willing to bet more than a few people are right there with her.

It's a long one, so let's dive in.

America does rock.

These are reasonable.

Again, this is also a reasonable expectation.

Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs
Amy Curtis
And we didn't get that absolute enforcement.

We didn't get any enforcement, by and large.

Not holding employers accountable for hiring illegals is a problem.

This ended up being a one-sided deal.

Anyone who's paid attention is right there with her.

And that never happened.

It was maddening.

And remains maddening.

It's so wrong.

And yet no one bothered to try to repeal those 'horrific' laws. They just ... ignored them.

This should be illegal.

Well said, and we agree wholeheartedly.

We're all furious.

Very limited legal immigration.

THIS.

That's due process, by the way.

Putting the hammer to employers will help end this, too.

ALL. OR. NOTHING.

And that's the mic drop, folks.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

