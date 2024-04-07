Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for...
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and...
'Where You From, Man?' President Biden Asked If He's Abandoning Israel
Keith Olbermann Says RFK Jr. 'Must Be Forced to Withdraw From the Ballot'
VIP: Trump Comes to the Defense of January 6th Praying Grandma Following Her...
I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again
Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be...
Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
President Joe Biden Recalls Having a Very Close Relationship With the Greek Church
AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ

Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on April 07, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Sorry ... we need a moment. 

Just one.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasps* HA HA HA HA HA HAAAaaaa ...

Advertisement

Ok, shew! Thanks.

It sounds like Scottish Police are having a tough time now that their infamous 'Hate Speech' law has officially gone into effect. Especially since they are receiving a 'hate-speech' report every single MINUTE making it hard to fight actual crime.

You know, the sort of crime that actually does hurt people.

Take a look:

The post continues:

Under the new law ‘stirring up hatred’ which includes misgendering a trans person can be punishable with up to 7 years in prison. Thousands of the complaints have been filed against Scotland’s leader, Humza Yousaf for an anti-which speech he delivered in 2020.

Womp wompity womp.

Heh.

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right? We feel SHOCKED.

We wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for Freebies MEETS Karma

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling DESTROYS Horde of Hate-Filled Heifers Claiming History Won't Be Kind to Her

Buckle UP Proglodytes Because HERE Are 16 Reasons Biden Is WAAAY Worse Than Trump for 'Our Democracy'

'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her With Legal Over Tweets

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HATE SPEECH SCOTLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL
Sam J.
Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for Freebies MEETS Karma
Sam J.
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Keith Olbermann Says RFK Jr. 'Must Be Forced to Withdraw From the Ballot'
Brett T.
I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again
FuzzyChimp
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement