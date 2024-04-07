Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED

Sorry ... we need a moment.

Just one.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *gasps* HA HA HA HA HA HAAAaaaa ...

Advertisement

Ok, shew! Thanks.

It sounds like Scottish Police are having a tough time now that their infamous 'Hate Speech' law has officially gone into effect. Especially since they are receiving a 'hate-speech' report every single MINUTE making it hard to fight actual crime.

You know, the sort of crime that actually does hurt people.

Take a look:

Scottish Police receive 8,000 ‘Hate Speech’ reports, 1 every minute- leaving police struggling to fight real crime.



Scotlands new Hate Speech law, which took effect on April 1st, has been labelled a ‘disaster’ with police being ‘swamped under a deluge of complaints.’



Under the… pic.twitter.com/WCwAgHVv6r — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 7, 2024

The post continues:

Under the new law ‘stirring up hatred’ which includes misgendering a trans person can be punishable with up to 7 years in prison. Thousands of the complaints have been filed against Scotland’s leader, Humza Yousaf for an anti-which speech he delivered in 2020.

Womp wompity womp.

That's how it ends. You spend all day trying to control tax payers, you lose tax income and at some point you need to address the people who spend all day commiting violent crimes instead of working to pay taxes. — Electronzap (@electronzap) April 7, 2024

Imagine you end up in the same cell as a guy that killed someone because you misgendered a woman that looked like a man 😂 — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) April 7, 2024

Heh.

Who could have predicted this happening? 🤣 — ❤️ 🇺🇸 Michele Leigh ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@MicheleCapozzi4) April 7, 2024

Right? We feel SHOCKED.

So, a foreseeable consequence of this law has become an actual consequence. Who'd have thought it?! — Anita P-C (@apc733) April 7, 2024

We wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for Freebies MEETS Karma



ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling DESTROYS Horde of Hate-Filled Heifers Claiming History Won't Be Kind to Her

Buckle UP Proglodytes Because HERE Are 16 Reasons Biden Is WAAAY Worse Than Trump for 'Our Democracy'

'ARREST ME!' J.K. Rowling Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME After Man Threatens Her With Legal Over Tweets

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.