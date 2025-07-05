Sen. Ted Cruz: Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing President of Iran

Scott Jennings Drags Dems Who Try to Rebrand Biden's Term As 'Moderate' (It...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 05, 2025
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

When Tucker Carlson started his own web show after leaving Fox News, we covered him quite a bit. He seems to have gone off the rails a little. Back in February of 2024, he interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, and now he's promoting his interview with Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of Iran. At least he didn't sit down with Ali Khamenei for a chat.

Last month, a week before the Trump administration bombed Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, Carlson scolded his guest, Sen. Ted Cruz, for not knowing the population of Iran. "You don't know the population of the nation you wish to topple?" asked Carlson, incredulously. "How could you not know that?"

Cruz wasn't surprised that Carlson would go on to interview the president of Iran:

That's pretty much guaranteed.

Lefty account Martyr Made says Carlson deserves our gratitude.

The rest of the post reads:

Reality: Israel has systematically wiped out over 2/3 of launchers in six days.

🔸Prediction 2: “Thousands of Americans could die.”

Reality: Zero Americans have died. Zero have even fought.

🔸Prediction 3: “The economy could collapse, with unimaginable inflation.”

Reality: Prices, markets, and inflation are improving. 

🔸Prediction 4: “Russia will join Iran in the war.”

Reality: Russia has already said it won’t.

Tucker has been wrong about everything vis-à-vis Iran, because he isn't a real journalist anymore — he's a paid hack, a stooge for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar.

Maybe he'll ask Pezeshkian to clarify what his people mean when they chant "death to America."

The president of Iran wouldn't agree to be interviewed by a Western source unless he had some propaganda he wanted to spread.

Some are calling Carlson the greatest journalist since Julian Assange. He's just bravely getting the other side of the story.

