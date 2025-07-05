Sen. Ted Cruz: Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing President of Iran

When Tucker Carlson started his own web show after leaving Fox News, we covered him quite a bit. He seems to have gone off the rails a little. Back in February of 2024, he interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, and now he's promoting his interview with Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of Iran. At least he didn't sit down with Ali Khamenei for a chat.

Our interview with the president of Iran.



Watch it first at https://t.co/sLkXnGLauL. pic.twitter.com/SY4KvgA1lb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 5, 2025

Last month, a week before the Trump administration bombed Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, Carlson scolded his guest, Sen. Ted Cruz, for not knowing the population of Iran. "You don't know the population of the nation you wish to topple?" asked Carlson, incredulously. "How could you not know that?"

Cruz wasn't surprised that Carlson would go on to interview the president of Iran:

Did Tucker Carlson ask him the population of Israel or only which food he likes? — Mike Larson (@uxm1ke) July 5, 2025

Do you think he asked Pezeshkian how many people live in Israel and the U.S.? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 5, 2025

Just watch: His interview with @tedcruz will be much more hostile than his interview with Iran’s President. — Ryan Mauro (@ryanmauro) July 5, 2025

That's pretty much guaranteed.

This is a psyop. — Tedla Melaku | 𐩩𐩵𐩡 𐩣𐩡𐩫 | ♱✡ (@NegedeYehuda) July 5, 2025

Lefty account Martyr Made says Carlson deserves our gratitude.

Tucker is pissing off people with a track record of murdering critics, just to give us the opportunity to hear from people the US government and media collude to censor. He could’ve just kept collecting checks from Fox, but he chose us instead. His courage deserves our gratitude. — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) July 5, 2025

The only people who murder their critics are the ones Tucker Carlson likes to interview. pic.twitter.com/dh4PRhEXta — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 5, 2025

Over the past year, Tucker Carlson has devoted himself almost exclusively to amplifying the narratives of regimes whose values and agendas are antithetical to the U.S.



Today, he hits a new low by helping Iran’s genocidal president spew his propaganda.



This is America Last. pic.twitter.com/ia2CNtuycT — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 5, 2025

He’s demonstrated that he’s an expert and we’d be foolish not to listen to him. pic.twitter.com/IDrboBs2lz — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) July 5, 2025

Tucker Carlson’s predictions for the war with Iran versus what actually happened:



🔸️Prediction 1: “Iran has a fearsome arsenal of ballistic missiles that could be fired at Americans.”



Reality: Israel has systematically wiped out over 2/3 of launchers in six days.… https://t.co/twLLkCe785 pic.twitter.com/Symf2JNIoy — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 5, 2025

The rest of the post reads:

Reality: Israel has systematically wiped out over 2/3 of launchers in six days. 🔸Prediction 2: “Thousands of Americans could die.” Reality: Zero Americans have died. Zero have even fought. 🔸Prediction 3: “The economy could collapse, with unimaginable inflation.” Reality: Prices, markets, and inflation are improving. 🔸Prediction 4: “Russia will join Iran in the war.” Reality: Russia has already said it won’t. Tucker has been wrong about everything vis-à-vis Iran, because he isn't a real journalist anymore — he's a paid hack, a stooge for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar.

No, he couldn’t have kept collecting checks from Fox, and he didn’t choose us.



He was fired.



Why do you lie so much? — SouthernGirl 🇺🇸📟 (@_SammyGirl__) July 5, 2025

Um, he got canned — Reality. Checked (@reality0628) July 5, 2025

He is literally about to do PR for a world leader who has a track record murdering critics. — American Ben | Free Trade Enjoyer (@theAmericanBen) July 5, 2025

Maybe he'll ask Pezeshkian to clarify what his people mean when they chant "death to America."

The president of Iran wouldn't agree to be interviewed by a Western source unless he had some propaganda he wanted to spread.

Some are calling Carlson the greatest journalist since Julian Assange. He's just bravely getting the other side of the story.

