Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Leftist Loon Morgan J Freeman Working on Seeking Asylum In Canada

Leftist Morgan J. Freeman -- not to be confused with the velvety-voiced actor -- is not coping well with President Trump back in office.

He attacked Meghan McCain when she rightly pointed out Kamala Harris damaged presidential prospects for other women, and routinely rants against the president on X.

Now he's seeking asylum in Canada, because they 'care' about people.

We are actively working towards seeking asylum in Canada.



A country that cares about its people.



Not a s**t-hole like the USA. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 5, 2025

Buddy, we hate to break it to you, but Canada will euthanize you if you're depressed or disabled.

They don't care.

Oh, and another Leftist tried to seek asylum in Canada and was rejected.

This is fantastic!



Why don’t you find a few illegals to help you pack that way you can self-deport together? — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) July 5, 2025

Brilliant idea!

Sounds like you should just walk across the border. Since they care about people and all. — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) July 5, 2025

Let us know how that goes for you, Morgan.

Bye. Renounce yoir citizenship as well.



Really show them you are serious.



And don’t ever come back. That’ll really really show them. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) July 5, 2025

We won't miss you.

Get what ever medical treatment you need done first. If you need an MRI your looking at over a year wait list if you are lucky.



Get used to doing stitches too because you'll wait 14 hours in emergency if you need them, that is if they don't close for the night understaffed. — Equality 7-2521 (@bigolemand) July 5, 2025

But they CARE!

AHHHH I DIDNT GET MY WAY NOW IM SAYING THAT I WILL LEAVE BUT WONT AHHHHH https://t.co/n7MtKmf8hG pic.twitter.com/Iiz9iy9Jsc — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) July 5, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Canada is "A country that cares about its people".



Are you sure about that? @mjfree https://t.co/I5GAfOmqiA pic.twitter.com/vd7NCzVWom — The Anonymous Alcoholic (@BalzakInc) July 5, 2025

So compassionate!

This guy is against kings. So he moves back to a British controlled state. https://t.co/Cmv3pasWtF — Bob "Snake" Plissken (@B_SnakePlissken) July 5, 2025

He didn't think this through.

I suggest Cuba. The weather is fantastic. https://t.co/61xZmTvRdE — Carlos M (@TyroneBJackson) July 5, 2025

Lovely ocean views.

No food, infrastructure, or healthcare, but Cuba cares too, Morgan.

Finally an amazing news today! Please take your friends too! https://t.co/TdsQdd8wxM — Mirela (@Mirela3910681) July 5, 2025

Rent a bus. Turn it into a giant moving party.

Sounds like more winning to me. Thank you President Trump!! 😀 https://t.co/9OdsPiHyLV — Ultra MAGA (@TheyFearMyVoice) July 5, 2025

Yeah, thanks.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.