Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Leftist Loon Morgan J Freeman Working on Seeking Asylum In Canada

Leftist Morgan J. Freeman -- not to be confused with the velvety-voiced actor -- is not coping well with President Trump back in office.
He attacked Meghan McCain when she rightly pointed out Kamala Harris damaged presidential prospects for other women, and routinely rants against the president on X.
Now he's seeking asylum in Canada, because they 'care' about people.
We are actively working towards seeking asylum in Canada.— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 5, 2025
A country that cares about its people.
Not a s**t-hole like the USA.
Buddy, we hate to break it to you, but Canada will euthanize you if you're depressed or disabled.
They don't care.
Oh, and another Leftist tried to seek asylum in Canada and was rejected.
This is fantastic!— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) July 5, 2025
Why don’t you find a few illegals to help you pack that way you can self-deport together?
Brilliant idea!
Sounds like you should just walk across the border. Since they care about people and all.— Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) July 5, 2025
Let us know how that goes for you, Morgan.
Bye. Renounce yoir citizenship as well.— Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) July 5, 2025
Really show them you are serious.
And don’t ever come back. That’ll really really show them.
We won't miss you.
Get what ever medical treatment you need done first. If you need an MRI your looking at over a year wait list if you are lucky.— Equality 7-2521 (@bigolemand) July 5, 2025
Get used to doing stitches too because you'll wait 14 hours in emergency if you need them, that is if they don't close for the night understaffed.
But they CARE!
AHHHH I DIDNT GET MY WAY NOW IM SAYING THAT I WILL LEAVE BUT WONT AHHHHH https://t.co/n7MtKmf8hG pic.twitter.com/Iiz9iy9Jsc— Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) July 5, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
Canada is "A country that cares about its people".— The Anonymous Alcoholic (@BalzakInc) July 5, 2025
Are you sure about that? @mjfree https://t.co/I5GAfOmqiA pic.twitter.com/vd7NCzVWom
So compassionate!
This guy is against kings. So he moves back to a British controlled state. https://t.co/Cmv3pasWtF— Bob "Snake" Plissken (@B_SnakePlissken) July 5, 2025
He didn't think this through.
I suggest Cuba. The weather is fantastic. https://t.co/61xZmTvRdE— Carlos M (@TyroneBJackson) July 5, 2025
Lovely ocean views.
No food, infrastructure, or healthcare, but Cuba cares too, Morgan.
Finally an amazing news today! Please take your friends too! https://t.co/TdsQdd8wxM— Mirela (@Mirela3910681) July 5, 2025
Rent a bus. Turn it into a giant moving party.
Sounds like more winning to me. Thank you President Trump!! 😀 https://t.co/9OdsPiHyLV— Ultra MAGA (@TheyFearMyVoice) July 5, 2025
Yeah, thanks.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member