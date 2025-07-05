Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Leftist Loon Morgan J Freeman Working on Seeking Asylum In Canada

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Leftist Morgan J. Freeman -- not to be confused with the velvety-voiced actor -- is not coping well with President Trump back in office.

He attacked Meghan McCain when she rightly pointed out Kamala Harris damaged presidential prospects for other women, and routinely rants against the president on X.

Now he's seeking asylum in Canada, because they 'care' about people.

Buddy, we hate to break it to you, but Canada will euthanize you if you're depressed or disabled.

They don't care.

Oh, and another Leftist tried to seek asylum in Canada and was rejected.

Brilliant idea!

Let us know how that goes for you, Morgan.

We won't miss you.

But they CARE!

EL. OH. EL.

So compassionate!

He didn't think this through.

Lovely ocean views.

No food, infrastructure, or healthcare, but Cuba cares too, Morgan.

Rent a bus. Turn it into a giant moving party.

Yeah, thanks.

