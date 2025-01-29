National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games...
YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes
Trump's School Choice Victory Sparks Nationwide Celebration ... Parents Enpowered to Choos...
Chaos In DC: RFK Jr Rips Democrats to Shreds
Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearin...
Unhinged Bernie Sanders Demands RFK Jr. Answer This Question: 'ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF...
Dem Sen. Whitehouse Found a Way to NOT Let RFK Jr. Call Him...
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's...
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor i...
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for...
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
Townhall Media Is Hiring!

Holy Entitlement, Batman! Transgender American Sought Asylum in Canada for RIDICULOUS 'Hate Crime'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 29, 2025
ImgFlip

This story is really a perfect encapsulation of the Left: overwrought, hysterical, and entitled. The thing is, Canada -- unlike the U.S. -- seems to be enforcing its laws regarding asylum.

Advertisement

Daria Bloodworth moved to Canada in 2019, seeking 'asylum' for 'transphobic hate crimes.'

But he plays fast and loose with the definition of 'transphobic hate crimes':

Here's more from Reduxx:

The roommate explains to police that the household had been struggling with Bloodworth’s behavior for months, and that repeated efforts had been made to evict him from the residence. He also says that Bloodworth often became enraged at the other tenants when they requested he pay his share of the bills, and that Bloodworth threatened to sue them for “pain and suffering” when they changed the WiFi password due to his nonpayment.

He says that an argument had finally broken out that day after the frustration reached a tipping point with respect to Bloodworth’s conduct. Specifically, Bloodworth’s lack of financial contribution to the household, and his tendency to come home in the middle of the night with no notice or consideration for the home’s quiet hours.

What a peach.

The roommate did pull out an unloaded rifle when Bloodworth came home late one night. He was not charged with any crimes in relation to that incident.

Canada's Refugee Protection Division (RPD) rejected Bloodworth’s claim for asylum in 2022, and in February of last year, his refugee status was revoked.

Recommended

YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yep. World Record Holder, frankly.

Always the victim.

Yep. Canada can keep him.

They welcome this stuff.

Bingo.

'Things I don't like' are not hate crimes. Facing debt collectors and landlords because you don't pay your bills are not hate crimes. Not have access to Wifi you don't pay for his not a 'hate crime.'

Tags: ASYLUM CANADA TRANSGENDER TRANSPHOBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes
Doug P.
National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games With Stranded Astronauts
Amy Curtis
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Trump's School Choice Victory Sparks Nationwide Celebration ... Parents Enpowered to Choose Kid's Future
justmindy
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearing Begins
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes Doug P.
Advertisement