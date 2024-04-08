'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD

THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy

Whoever is running Biden's Twitter/X account is bad at it. Awful, even. We have yet to see one of their posts get more positive than negative responses and while we'd like to think it's some confused intern who thinks wearing lipstick makes him a woman we're pretty sure more times than not it's Karine Jean-Pierre.

Gotta love this DEI hires

Oh wait, are we not allowed to say that? Our bad. It's just you know, Biden made such a big deal about her being a black lesbian that we figured it was common knowledge.

Heh.

Welp, this post today using the eclipse to mock Trump is pretty lame.

'Don't be silly, folks.'

Uh huh.

Guess how this went for ol' Joe.

Best. Pic. Ever.

There ya' go.

Awww, look at that, a silver lining.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP

