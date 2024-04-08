'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and Responses Are COMEDY GOLD

Whoever is running Biden's Twitter/X account is bad at it. Awful, even. We have yet to see one of their posts get more positive than negative responses and while we'd like to think it's some confused intern who thinks wearing lipstick makes him a woman we're pretty sure more times than not it's Karine Jean-Pierre.

Gotta love this DEI hires

Oh wait, are we not allowed to say that? Our bad. It's just you know, Biden made such a big deal about her being a black lesbian that we figured it was common knowledge.

Heh.

Welp, this post today using the eclipse to mock Trump is pretty lame.

An eclipse is worth marveling at.



But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear. pic.twitter.com/S6REAiZ735 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

'Don't be silly, folks.'

Uh huh.

Guess how this went for ol' Joe.

Best. Pic. Ever.

Now I shall stare straight at it. — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) April 8, 2024

We should have new policy where everyone has to look at the eclipse only using protective eyewear. Or straight to jail. — Michelle Obama (parody) (@mikeobamaAOC) April 8, 2024

There ya' go.

FINALLY... He actually has a reason to stare off into space. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) April 8, 2024

Awww, look at that, a silver lining.

You don't even know what Planet you are on... — Hey Catie Text Trump to 88022 (@CatieGus) April 8, 2024

Hey @POTUS Joe- This right here is the eclipse that I’m looking forward to in November!



Who else can’t wait to vote this POS out of office?#trump24 pic.twitter.com/KiXQd9lZgC — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) April 8, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

