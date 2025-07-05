Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills

Sen. Ted Cruz: Of Course Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing President of Iran
Brett T. | 6:15 PM on July 05, 2025
Meme

You'll notice it's the fat guy in the white jacket with the bullhorn who's talking trash about the Marines (or National Guard, we're not sure) stationed in Los Angeles. It's not the shirtless guy jogging in place and doing push-ups to intimidate them. At least, we think he's trying to intimidate them. Or maybe it's just some new "Push-Ups Against ICE" group we haven't heard about yet. (Language warning)

Yeah, the jogging in place is pretty scary looking.

But at least he's keeping undocumented neighbors from being detained.

As we said, we think he's trying to intimidate them, but maybe he just thought he'd get in his workout while protesting.

He knows he's perfectly safe. If only there were a longer video where he assaulted one of them.

