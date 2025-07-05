Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills

You'll notice it's the fat guy in the white jacket with the bullhorn who's talking trash about the Marines (or National Guard, we're not sure) stationed in Los Angeles. It's not the shirtless guy jogging in place and doing push-ups to intimidate them. At least, we think he's trying to intimidate them. Or maybe it's just some new "Push-Ups Against ICE" group we haven't heard about yet. (Language warning)

Los Angeles, CA 🚨: Protestor without a shirt does push ups in front of U.S. Marines and taunts them “let’s fucking go”, as protest has been deemed an unlawful assembly, and crowd ordered to disperse. pic.twitter.com/YstBeb88PB — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 5, 2025

One....



One...



One... — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 5, 2025

Wow.

3 in a row.

Nice. — MBrant75 (@MBrant75) July 5, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Dude did like 3 pushups and his butt cracks showing — they are laughing at him. — Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) July 5, 2025

6 pushups and some light jogging-in-place is far from intimidating — McTrilliams (@mc_trillia25776) July 5, 2025

Yeah, the jogging in place is pretty scary looking.

Even his hair is embarrassed and running down his back. — Nate Tg 3E (@machination3e) July 5, 2025

Nobody wants to see that shoulder back hair — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) July 5, 2025

This is the least offensive way to protest they’ve yet found, and should be encouraged. — Ryan Lackey (@octal) July 5, 2025

Woooow tough guy. Not tough enough to actually start anything, but still- tough guy 🙄 — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) July 5, 2025

All I see is someone that wanted to be a Marine. — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) July 5, 2025

If that's all of the push ups he can do at once, I'm certain those Marines aren't impressed. He looks like he's wearing a sweater — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 5, 2025

Dude's gonna get humbled real fast. — BridgerHODL (@32Bridger) July 5, 2025

Meth is one hell of a drug — Justin (@Justins_pov_4u) July 5, 2025

Most Marines will bust out 100+ pushups in a row in under 2 minutes. This guy did a max of 3 pushups per “set”. It’s like bringing nothing to a gun fight. — Bryan again.. (@BryanAgain) July 5, 2025

He does three pushups and then jogs in place. One is not like the other. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 5, 2025

But at least he's keeping undocumented neighbors from being detained.

Why are they so insufferable? — Joseph Warren (@Joseph_WarrenDR) July 5, 2025

Dude would last about 20 minutes in the Corps. 😂 — Pops 1.0 (@Einzelkampfer2) July 5, 2025

And that's supposed to bother them? — Faegir23 (@faegir_hrafn) July 5, 2025

As we said, we think he's trying to intimidate them, but maybe he just thought he'd get in his workout while protesting.

There’s always someone who wants to start trouble then play fawn when the opponent fights back because they think the optics will work in their favor.



It’s why so many dislike outsiders filming them, it can break the narrative they’re trying to make. — Chloe Cardassian (@CCardassian) July 5, 2025

Dude, they are right there just waiting and hoping they are the lucky one. — Guissepie (@Guissepie31393) July 5, 2025

He knows he's perfectly safe. If only there were a longer video where he assaulted one of them.

***