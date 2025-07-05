Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Law Student Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill Capping Student Loans at $50K a Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 05, 2025

On July 3, the Big Beautiful Bill passed the vote in the House and went to President Trump's desk for his signature. One of the things the bill does is cap how much law students can borrow at $50,000 a year.

For one law student, that's just not enough:

These are the same people who demand that plumbers and grocery store cashiers who didn't go to college pay their student loan debt, by the way.

And Micah? He goes to the University of Virginia Law School, but lives in Texas, which means he's likely paying out-of-state tuition.

It's called getting a job.

The market will respond by lowering tuition.

Micah doesn't understand economics, though.

Correct.

Yes -- there are other ways to pay for schooling.

Oh, we bet you would.

That's exactly what he's saying.

We'd take that bet.

How will we survive?

This writer isn't a lawyer, but so does she.

Sure does.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION STUDENT LOANS

