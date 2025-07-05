Law Student Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill Capping Student Loans at $50K a Year

On July 3, the Big Beautiful Bill passed the vote in the House and went to President Trump's desk for his signature. One of the things the bill does is cap how much law students can borrow at $50,000 a year.

For one law student, that's just not enough:

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill caps the amount of money law students can borrow at 50,000 dollars a year.



That doesn't even cover tuition at many law schools, let alone cost of living. This is devastating. — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) July 4, 2025

These are the same people who demand that plumbers and grocery store cashiers who didn't go to college pay their student loan debt, by the way.

And Micah? He goes to the University of Virginia Law School, but lives in Texas, which means he's likely paying out-of-state tuition.

Reducing tuition to 50k doesn’t solve the issue that students will still need help covering their cost of living! https://t.co/sbQI3jX6BN — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) July 5, 2025

It's called getting a job.

Looks like law schools might be forced to stop ripping people off — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 5, 2025

The market will respond by lowering tuition.

Micah doesn't understand economics, though.

Well considering we just saw four years of students whining that they can’t pay back loans and need “forgiveness,” some type of caps on borrowing seems to make sense. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025

Correct.

It only covers the amount of federally secured loans. You can borrow as much as your parents will put up with. — streiff (@streiffredstate) July 5, 2025

Yes -- there are other ways to pay for schooling.

Micah, if I search your feed, will I find support for student loan forgiveness? — Pam D (@soirchick) July 5, 2025

Oh, we bet you would.

So what you’re saying is that if schools want students they need to adjust their pricing like any company would have to do in a capitalistic economy like the USA. — Mark Silverman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@silvermanmarkj) July 5, 2025

That's exactly what he's saying.

How much do you wanna bet we see the cost of law school come down? — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) July 5, 2025

We'd take that bet.

Imagine how terrible things will get with fewer lawyers. The absolute f*****g horror. https://t.co/S9tvlTaHEl — BK (@beer_hads) July 5, 2025

How will we survive?

Lawyer here.

I endorse this with all my heart. https://t.co/oZpzX2O1tY — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 5, 2025

This writer isn't a lawyer, but so does she.

Sounds like colleges might have to fire a few admins to drop tuition rates. https://t.co/DaMUSqwz3R — Cigars and Legs (@cigarsandlegs) July 5, 2025

Sure does.

