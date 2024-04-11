'THERE'S My Sheet'! Hillary Clinton Wears Bizarre Moomoo(oo) to State Dinner and X Has Hilarious Thoughts

Glenn Beck Taking Nancy Pelosi/Congress Peeps APART for 'Unusual' Stock Trading is Straigh...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on April 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

Why anyone would wear a Moomoo(ooooo) to a White House State Dinner is beyond us.

So the fact Hillary Clinton wore one to the White House State Dinner last night is even funnier. Don't get us wrong, it's a very fancy, likely super-expensive moo-moo ... but it's still a moo-moo. 

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sadly, this is the best she's looked in a long time.

Heh.

And let the dragging begin:

We imagine it would have been very uncomfortable if she'd have left the rod in or the couch cushions zipped up in it.

Haiti.

Ha.

HA ha.

Nice bedsheets you've got there.

It doesn't look waterproof to us but who knows, maybe there's a liner under it.

THERE IT IS.

Oof.

We knew it!

*snort*

Advertisement

Ok, so this looks comfy, just sayin'.

We almost feel bad for making fun of her.

Almost.

And fin.

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

