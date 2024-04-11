'THERE'S My Sheet'! Hillary Clinton Wears Bizarre Moomoo(oo) to State Dinner and X Has Hilarious Thoughts

Why anyone would wear a Moomoo(ooooo) to a White House State Dinner is beyond us.

So the fact Hillary Clinton wore one to the White House State Dinner last night is even funnier. Don't get us wrong, it's a very fancy, likely super-expensive moo-moo ... but it's still a moo-moo.

Take a look:

What is Hillary Clinton wearing? pic.twitter.com/cbdFNpCoC4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 11, 2024

Sadly, this is the best she's looked in a long time.

Heh.

And let the dragging begin:

At least Hillary took out the curtain rod before putting on that outfit. https://t.co/SG8x0926NK — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 11, 2024

We imagine it would have been very uncomfortable if she'd have left the rod in or the couch cushions zipped up in it.

A beautiful Moroccan style gown handmade by children in Haiti. 🕊️ — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 11, 2024

Haiti.

Ha.

HA ha.

I was looking for that bedsheet.🤨 — abacus (@funEbone2u) April 11, 2024

Nice bedsheets you've got there.

It doesn't look waterproof to us but who knows, maybe there's a liner under it.

THERE IT IS.

Homer wore it better pic.twitter.com/odNWreMGLs — Webtoes (@Webtoes72) April 11, 2024

Oof.

Well, it is my understanding that when the Clintons left the White House they stole things like China and knickknacks and artwork. Also, it is believed that they stole carpets and drapery. So I’m assuming since she’s coming back to the White House, she felt nostalgic and decided… — BuzzFightYear (@TheArchAngel555) April 11, 2024

We knew it!

Is she doing some fortune telling now? — Not not Hilljac (@CoasterNorth) April 11, 2024

*snort*

Ok, so this looks comfy, just sayin'.

“I give up. This is truly merciless.” pic.twitter.com/7VtYFFToJX — Bono Estente (@BonoEstente) April 11, 2024

We almost feel bad for making fun of her.

Almost.

Drapery from the whorehouse where she found Bill… pic.twitter.com/AGNA1WPje9 — DQD (@destinatorq) April 11, 2024

And fin.

