Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About COVID (15 Agencies Knew!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on April 09, 2024
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Sen. Rand Paul has continued tirelessly in his efforts to hold Dr. Fauci accountable for the lies he told about COVID and his actions around the virus. Just today, Rand posted about newly obtained documents that confirm one again that Fauci did indeed lie about COVID.

It's much worse and goes much further than Fauci, though.

Take a look:

From Fox News:

These officials knew that the Chinese lab was proposing to create a COVID 19-like virus and not one of these officials revealed this scheme to the public. In fact, 15 agencies with knowledge of this project have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research.

Government officials representing at least 15 federal agencies were briefed on a project proposed by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

At least 15 federal agencies were briefed on this ... meaning THEY KNEW.

Post continues ...

This happened in 2018 before Covid was released.  

15 different federal agencies knew about this and not a single one of them have come forward and exposed this.  

Senator Paul has had to fight for years to get these documents released.  Why was a group working on a coronavirus in 2018?  How did an almost identical virus just happen to leak from Wuhan?  Why did Fauci hide this information, and why was he using government funding to pay for this?  

Did the US government release a virus onto its on citizens and globally just to win an election and gain more power?

This reads like a question you'd see in some sci-fi story, not in real life. But sadly, it's all been too real since 2020.

Or, according to these new documents, since 2018.

Indeed he should.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath when it comes to Fauci having any consequences for the part he played in the devastation of so many lives lost.

Something like that.

======================================================================

