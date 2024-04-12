Scholar Confronts Joe Rogan About Claims Israel Is Committing ‘Genocide’
Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on April 12, 2024
Meme

Gosh, this doesn't seem like the sort of behavior you should expect from a State Representative ... right? Calling Riley Gaines names, shaming her without bothering to tag her, and then deleting because the backfire was INTENSE.

That's exactly what NH State Rep. Alissandra Murray did.

Because nothing wins people over to your crap trans-movement like being a fake woman trashing a real woman.

Aces.

'Alissandra' would likely run away screaming and crying if THEY came into contact with Riley in real life. They are always super tough behind their keyboards.

Sounds like Alissandra is jelly.

Side note, ever notice how trans women always seem to choose stripper names? Can we say that out loud? If not, oops, our bad. 

Ahem.

BOOM: James Woods Sums Up ... and ENDS ... the Entire Gun Debate in One Simple Meme
Grateful Calvin
Technically it's not fair to compare a man to a woman in this way.

Hey, just being honest.

It is literally the patriarchy.

This ridiculous, hate-filled, sexist, misogynist trans-movement can't end fast enough.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

Tags: TRANS RILEY GAINES

