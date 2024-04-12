Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)

Gosh, this doesn't seem like the sort of behavior you should expect from a State Representative ... right? Calling Riley Gaines names, shaming her without bothering to tag her, and then deleting because the backfire was INTENSE.

Advertisement

That's exactly what NH State Rep. Alissandra Murray did.

Because nothing wins people over to your crap trans-movement like being a fake woman trashing a real woman.

Aces.

Hey @alissandra4mht,

Why did you delete this?

I know......you forgot to tag @Riley_Gaines_ in your comment.

I'm sure you would say this to her face, right? pic.twitter.com/IjgHBJzj7f — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) April 12, 2024

'Alissandra' would likely run away screaming and crying if THEY came into contact with Riley in real life. They are always super tough behind their keyboards.

So an actual woman that has the resume of athletic accomplishments like @Riley_Gaines_ is a what again @alissandra4mht https://t.co/stTgEK4IAe — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) April 11, 2024

Sounds like Alissandra is jelly.

Side note, ever notice how trans women always seem to choose stripper names? Can we say that out loud? If not, oops, our bad.

Ahem.

Does this state senator thinks that calling Riley Gaines, a 12 time all American, a loser and a failed athlete makes her look respectable? https://t.co/7m0ia65CBK — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) April 11, 2024

What did you expect? Look at her. Then look at Riley Gaines.@alissandra4mht pic.twitter.com/5rngzWnEWU — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) April 11, 2024

Technically it's not fair to compare a man to a woman in this way.

I’m one of four trans reps in NH fighting against these attacks, and I need your help to get re-elected. Ever since I came out at the State House, the GOP has made clear I am a target and they are going all out to keep me from staying and fighting for our community in Concord. — State Rep. Alissandra Murray (@alissandra4mht) April 6, 2024

Hey, just being honest.

Imagine having an @alissandra4mht as your State Rep -



Women are losers.



Women are incompetent.



Women are grifters.



Men usurping women's opportunity and safer spaces is totally progressive. pic.twitter.com/sjvwilUPdc — TheOtherMinogue (@AmTiredNBored) April 12, 2024

It is literally the patriarchy.

So your deep seated hatred of women blinds you to basic facts. It’s so weird watching so many people ignoring what’s right in front of their faces. pic.twitter.com/Mlsp7N0BuS — Kimber Wren 🐊🇺🇸 (@KimberWren) April 12, 2024

Does this look familiar, Legislative Grifter? pic.twitter.com/DGAXA3iPHH — Ockham's Salad Shooter, Billy Joe Remarkable (@Harry_Bergeron) April 12, 2024

The sore loser is “Lia” Thomas (what’s his real name again?) and other biological males who are such lousy athletes that they can’t compete against their own sex so they pull this scam and they beat up on girls, stealing medals, scholarships, fame & $$ from those more deserving. — Kimber Wren 🐊🇺🇸 (@KimberWren) April 12, 2024

Advertisement

This ridiculous, hate-filled, sexist, misogynist trans-movement can't end fast enough.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

======================================================================

Related:

Can't EVEN Make This Up! Biden Campaign Hiring DEI Director ... So I Found the Job Post and APPLIED

John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, Gives ZERO F**Ks

BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet

New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Results

Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy By the NUMBERS for Simply Telling You Guys the Truth

======================================================================