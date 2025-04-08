'There's a New Sheriff in Town!' Linda McMahon Lays the Smack Down on Men in Women's Spaces

Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The left in America is surely picking some strange hills to die on. 

When they are not protesting and conducting lawfare to keep illegal immigrant criminals from being deported, they are still defending terrorism, both abroad and here in the United States

But of all of these hills, perhaps none is more baffling than the left's insistence that men belong in women's sports and private spaces. One day in the future, we're certain that historians will look back on the left's obsession with gender ideology in the early 21st century and simply say, 'WTF?'

Fortunately, the forces of sanity are slowly but surely winning the ideological battle over 'gender,' which is now an 80/20 issue in America, on the side of normalcy.

Even worse news for the left is that the Trump administration 2.0 is done messing around with this nonsense and is putting the full force of the federal government behind the President's executive order mandating that men stay out of women's spaces. 

This morning, Education Secretary Linda McMahon laid down the law on X with a short but VERY direct post. 

'There's a new sheriff in town.' 

We LOVE it. 

And, unlike most of what comes out of Washington, McMahon wasn't just blowing hot air. Her post today came on the heels of her announcement a few days ago that she has formed a Title IX Special Investigations Team and that the team is already investigating the California Department of Education for failing to protect women.  

Gavin Newsom has come out publicly and stated that men in women's sports is unfair, part of his effort to reinvent himself for a 2028 presidential run. But he has not responded to McMahon, made any public comments about McMahon's investigation, or declared that he is prohibiting these policies in his state. 

In other words, his recent comments about unfairness are EXACTLY hot air, and no one believes him. 

But users on X were ecstatic to see the former WWE CEO lay the smack down on California and any other state that continues to try to erase women. (We're looking at you, Governor Janet Mills.)

It's really not all that complicated. And leftist media hacks like John Oliver cannot lie to people any longer than men don't have a biological advantage over women in athletics

Other users were happy to point McMahon and her Special Investigation Team to other areas of the country that need to learn their lesson the hard way. 

Maryland as a whole and Montgomery County are flagrant offenders. 

Here is a video of these brave young women speaking up for their rights and safety in Colorado: 

The left is more offended by this young woman praying than they are in letting a man undress in her locker room. 

It's not too difficult to spot the trend in who is running these states that continue to let men invade women's and girls' private spaces. 

As we noted above, that is a question for the ages, and we still don't know the answer. 

Hell yes, we did. 

States that refuse to keep women safe -- and refuse to stand up for the truth -- are going to lose a LOT of federal funding they depend on. 

And we don't think President Trump or Sheriff Linda McMahon are bluffing about that.

TITLE IX LINDA MCMAHON

