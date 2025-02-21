Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers
The Hill Asks Why Republicans Are Weaponizing the Hormones We All Have Against...
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and...
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle...
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win...
LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay...
VIP
HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was...
Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes...
Did the Media Ever Churn Out Sob Stories Like These After Private Sector...
Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought...

Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's Sports Executive Order

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

On February 5, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting men from participating in women's sports. Some organizations and states fell in line, but several did not. It was a huge political win for Trump, and one the Left handed to him on a silver platter.

Advertisement

One of those states is Maine.

And this afternoon, Trump called out Governor Janet Mills. To her face.

WATCH:

That's how you do it.

Yes it is.

This is what we voted for.

They think they're above the law.

This is an issue on which the majority side with Trump, even if they won't admit it.

Recommended

CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And only Trump would do it that way.

We laughed out loud.

Absolutely awesome.

Women are often so awful to other women. Especially Leftist women.

YUP.

The Left always do this and forget the Right gets to move and shoot, too.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER MAINE SPORTS WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About Social Security Fraud
Amy Curtis
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
The Hill Asks Why Republicans Are Weaponizing the Hormones We All Have Against Trans Athletes
Amy Curtis
Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers
Amy Curtis
WOOF! Mike Lee BRUTALLY Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is After She Tries Trolling JD Vance on Ukraine
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family Grateful Calvin
Advertisement