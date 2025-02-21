Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's Sports Executive Order

On February 5, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting men from participating in women's sports. Some organizations and states fell in line, but several did not. It was a huge political win for Trump, and one the Left handed to him on a silver platter.
One of those states is Maine.
And this afternoon, Trump called out Governor Janet Mills. To her face.
WATCH:
🔥 President Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) out to her face over her refusal to comply with the executive order keeping men out of women's sports:— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025
"You better do it — because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't." pic.twitter.com/uMUZsy1j6t
That's how you do it.
THIS IS MY PRESIDENT— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 21, 2025
Yes it is.
This is what we voted for.
I don't get why they think it's a good idea to defy federal law?— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) February 21, 2025
They think they're above the law.
"That should be a real easy one."— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 21, 2025
Maine, wtf are you thinking electing a lady that wants men to invade women's safe spaces and sports?
Trump knocking it out of the park. This is literally win-win no matter what the courts say.
This is an issue on which the majority side with Trump, even if they won't admit it.
Holy Shlit! 🔥 President @realDonaldTrump calls Maine @GovJanetMills (D) out to her face over her refusal to comply with the executive order keeping men out of women's sports:— Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) February 21, 2025
"You better do it — because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't." 🔥🔥🔥
Recommended
And only Trump would do it that way.
https://t.co/nVX9lLB0L2 pic.twitter.com/qCnyiNj4D5— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025
We laughed out loud.
Complete and total awesomeness. https://t.co/7hHmRYiKbT— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 21, 2025
Absolutely awesome.
The fact that a woman is refusing to keep men out of women’s sports and locker rooms, including of minor girl, makes the non-compliance so much worse. https://t.co/bZwghJz206— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 21, 2025
Women are often so awful to other women. Especially Leftist women.
I voted for this. https://t.co/lAwrOHZ9X7— Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) February 21, 2025
YUP.
If you think he can't do it, Biden proved otherwise https://t.co/mpt2lW6xUp pic.twitter.com/qiJlB7CM8c— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 21, 2025
The Left always do this and forget the Right gets to move and shoot, too.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member