Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's Sports Executive Order

On February 5, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting men from participating in women's sports. Some organizations and states fell in line, but several did not. It was a huge political win for Trump, and one the Left handed to him on a silver platter.

One of those states is Maine.

And this afternoon, Trump called out Governor Janet Mills. To her face.

WATCH:

"That should be a real easy one."



Maine, wtf are you thinking electing a lady that wants men to invade women's safe spaces and sports?



This is an issue on which the majority side with Trump, even if they won't admit it.

Women are often so awful to other women. Especially Leftist women.

The Left always do this and forget the Right gets to move and shoot, too.