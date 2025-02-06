BOO and YAH! Insurrection Barbie SHREDS Democrats Over the Press Conferences They DIDN'T...
Parents Want Their Rights Back
Well Done, Lefties! J.K. Rowling Thanks Trans Activists for EPIC Pic of Trump Protecting Women's Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 06, 2025
Grok AI

The American Democratic Party, and the global Left in general, love to claim they're the 'party of women' and women should vote for them because they'll protect 'women's rights' (unlike those evil conservatives who want to turn them into Handmaids)

Of course, by 'women's rights,' they mean one thing: abortion. Other women's rights? Not so much. Those are subject to the wishes and whims of men who identify as women. They will bend over backwards to undermine women when 'trans rights' are on the line and even go so far as to erase women from society.

This allowed Donald Trump and other conservatives to fill the void. And fill it Trump did.

So J.K. Rowling took a second to thank those radical activists for giving us one of the most incredible photos of the Donald Trump administration:

Good job, Lefties.

It's all on them.

All they had to do was not be insane and they couldn't do it.

She's been a tireless champion for women and girls (as well as children in general, protecting boys from trans activists, too).

And the Left won't come back to the side of women and girls because it might give guys like Trump a win.

They never realize this.

There were a lot of people who stood up to this trans activist nonsense before it was safe(ish) to do so. They helped get us here today.

Trump isn't as bad as the Left paints him to be. He never was.

The sarcasm and insult will be lost on the Leftists it's targeting, but it is a good one.

It makes it so worth it.

