Well Done, Lefties! J.K. Rowling Thanks Trans Activists for EPIC Pic of Trump Protecting Women's Rights

The American Democratic Party, and the global Left in general, love to claim they're the 'party of women' and women should vote for them because they'll protect 'women's rights' (unlike those evil conservatives who want to turn them into Handmaids)

Of course, by 'women's rights,' they mean one thing: abortion. Other women's rights? Not so much. Those are subject to the wishes and whims of men who identify as women. They will bend over backwards to undermine women when 'trans rights' are on the line and even go so far as to erase women from society.

This allowed Donald Trump and other conservatives to fill the void. And fill it Trump did.

So J.K. Rowling took a second to thank those radical activists for giving us one of the most incredible photos of the Donald Trump administration:

Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this. pic.twitter.com/mzR7l5k1OW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2025

Good job, Lefties.

That’s the absolute truth. When they chose to be so cultish and irrational on so many topics, they left a space for people like him to stroll up and play the hero. — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) February 6, 2025

It's all on them.

All they had to do was not be insane and they couldn't do it.

Thank you JK for your fight to protect real women and children! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 6, 2025

She's been a tireless champion for women and girls (as well as children in general, protecting boys from trans activists, too).

I don't support Trump, but what he has done to support Women needs to be acknowledged.



In stark contrast, the Left, particularly men on the Left in the UK, have walked away from supporting women's rights, especially in the UK.



It’s a betrayal. The same men who once stood… — Gerry (@Ge_rr_y) February 6, 2025

And the Left won't come back to the side of women and girls because it might give guys like Trump a win.

Leftists & liberals are always surprised to discover that they can’t pause the cultural decline caused by their ideas at exactly the point on the slippery slope that they find personally congenial.



The decline continues until the culture rejects those ideas. — Very Insignificant Person (@VeryInsig) February 6, 2025

They never realize this.

You should be congratulating MAGA, who withstood a barrage from far left celebrities and the media for a decade to make that picture possible. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 6, 2025

There were a lot of people who stood up to this trans activist nonsense before it was safe(ish) to do so. They helped get us here today.

It obviously pains her to give him credit. I admire her efforts though. She's honest.



Maybe she will reexamine her other beliefs about Trump and the right after this. https://t.co/sSIvC81ejs — Luke West (@lukewestbooks) February 6, 2025

Trump isn't as bad as the Left paints him to be. He never was.

The sarcasm and insult will be lost on the Leftists it's targeting, but it is a good one.

There is nothing more insane than declaring that men can become women and compete in their athletic events. Whatever Trump does, and there will be some bad, this alone makes it worth it. https://t.co/2R0wWpIs2d — EJ (@Ejmiller25) February 6, 2025

It makes it so worth it.