It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson...
WATCH: People Are LIVID As Speaker Johnson Flip Flops on FISA
Do Not Pet the Fluffy Cows: National Park Service Reminds You Not to...
Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion...
'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds...
These 'Undecideds' Seem Like They've Made Up Their Minds About 2024...and Mika Brzezinski...
AP Updates Stylebook to Allow for Ramped-Up Climate Change Fearmongering
'Madness'! Biden-Era Nat'l Security Shot/Chaser Speaks Disastrous Volumes
It's SO On: AG Andrew Bailey Takes NO Prisoners Going After Planned Parenthood...
Josh Hawley Schools ‘Anti-Israel Code Pink Crazies’ in Senate Building
WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out...
BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals...
Scholar Confronts Joe Rogan About Claims Israel Is Committing ‘Genocide’
Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley...

Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants in FISA Renewal

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on April 12, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As Thomas Massie said earlier today, 'This is how the Constitution dies.' We're honestly stunned Speaker Johnson had the opportunity to vote yes on the amendment that would have required warrants and protected Americans' privacy ... and he voted no. 

Advertisement

Let's say that again.

He. Voted. No.

How is that even POSSIBLE?

Glenn Greenwald dragged Johnson and every legislator who voted no:

Republicans voting no, we just can't even really wrap our heads around it. We keep seeing talk about a 'uniparty' on social media ... when something like this happens we can't help but wonder if they're correct.

Crenshaw. Lawler. Stefanik (!!!), McCaul, Turner, and Gallagher.

And JOHNSON broke the tie.

Recommended

It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson Post
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is how we end up with Speaker Jeffries.

Just ... wow.

Impressive.

Almost.

======================================================================

Related:

Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion Law BACKFIRES

'That Didn't Work. That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)

BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF

Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)

BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet

======================================================================

Tags: FISA MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson Post
Amy Curtis
'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)
Sam J.
WATCH: People Are LIVID As Speaker Johnson Flip Flops on FISA
Amy Curtis
BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF
Sam J.
Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)
Sam J.
WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out Loud in O.J. Segment (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson Post Amy Curtis
Advertisement