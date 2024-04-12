Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants in FISA Renewal

As Thomas Massie said earlier today, 'This is how the Constitution dies.' We're honestly stunned Speaker Johnson had the opportunity to vote yes on the amendment that would have required warrants and protected Americans' privacy ... and he voted no.

Let's say that again.

He. Voted. No.

How is that even POSSIBLE?

Glenn Greenwald dragged Johnson and every legislator who voted no:

Here's the House roll call vote on whether to impose a warrant requirement on domestic spying (yes, the Constitution does that).



The vote was tied 212-212. Speaker Johnson -- despite years of claiming he favored warrants -- cast the decisive NO vote.https://t.co/rycU95rxUp pic.twitter.com/2KfrGGg28x — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2024

Republicans voting no, we just can't even really wrap our heads around it. We keep seeing talk about a 'uniparty' on social media ... when something like this happens we can't help but wonder if they're correct.

Among the Dems voting NO on the warrant requirement, giving the US Security State what it wants:



Schiff, Pelosi, Clyburn, Wasserman-Schultz, Lieu, Dan Goldman, Raskin, Thompson (Jan 6 crew).



Among GOP voting NO:



Crenshaw, Lawler, Stefanik, McCaul, Turner, Gallagher. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2024

Crenshaw. Lawler. Stefanik (!!!), McCaul, Turner, and Gallagher.

And JOHNSON broke the tie.

I have not seen the US Security State or war machine not get what it wants in Washington.



In the face of mass abuse of surveillance power, they just got renewed warrantless spying power on Americans.



They now have Mike Johnson working to get them the $60b to send to Ukraine. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2024

This is how we end up with Speaker Jeffries.

Just ... wow.

Someone really needs to a study on the speed with which they turned out Mike Johnson, just instantly converting him into a completely different human being after just a few months of being made Speaker.



You almost have to find it impressive. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2024

Impressive.

Almost.

