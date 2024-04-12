'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)

It's always fun to watch Dr. Phil make stupid people look ... stupid. We see it happen with people on the Right all of the time, taking apart stupid people with stupid ideas, but Dr. Phil isn't exactly on the Right.

Advertisement

So watching him take DEI apart was exceptionally pleasing.

Watch:

Dr. Phil Destroys DEI Advocate In Under 40 Seconds



“What gives a DEI program the right to come in and try and alter the nature of things to create equality of outcome?”



HR LEADER: “How do we help level the playing field for everyone?”



DR. PHIL: “Okay, so that means you’re… pic.twitter.com/IUtwsIC0QD — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 10, 2024

The post continues:

DR. PHIL: “Okay, so that means you’re trying to create equality of outcome?” HR LEADER: “Mm-hmm.” DR. PHIL: “That’s what I hear you [Pastor James Ward Jr.] saying about playing God. How do you create equality of outcome when people aren’t the same? You’re right. Some people are shorter. Some people are taller looking over that fence. They can’t both play in the NBA. You can’t create equality of outcome. What gives a DEI program the right to come in and try and alter the nature of things to create equality of outcome? That’s been tried. That didn’t work. That was called Marxism.”

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

We bet Oprah is so proud ... heh.

Who would have thought that Dr Phil would be such a voice of reason? Love seeing this! — DeniseMG 🙏♥🤍💙🇺🇲🇧🇷 (@DeniseMG7) April 10, 2024

We were equally surprised.

Sometimes we just need to hear it explained in simple terms. Dr. Phil does that.



Make common sense thinking cool again! — Bunker Coach (@bunkercoach) April 10, 2024

Common sense.

Reason.

These concepts went out the window years ago. #ThanksObama

======================================================================

Related:

It's SO On: AG Andrew Bailey Takes NO Prisoners Going After Planned Parenthood for Transing Kids (Thread)

BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF

Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)

John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, Gives ZERO F**Ks

BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet

======================================================================