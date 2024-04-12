'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)

Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on April 12, 2024
meme

It's always fun to watch Dr. Phil make stupid people look ... stupid. We see it happen with people on the Right all of the time, taking apart stupid people with stupid ideas, but Dr. Phil isn't exactly on the Right.

So watching him take DEI apart was exceptionally pleasing.

Watch:

The post continues:

DR. PHIL: “Okay, so that means you’re trying to create equality of outcome?”

HR LEADER: “Mm-hmm.”

DR. PHIL: “That’s what I hear you [Pastor James Ward Jr.] saying about playing God. How do you create equality of outcome when people aren’t the same? You’re right. Some people are shorter. Some people are taller looking over that fence. They can’t both play in the NBA. You can’t create equality of outcome. What gives a DEI program the right to come in and try and alter the nature of things to create equality of outcome? That’s been tried. That didn’t work. That was called Marxism.”

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

We bet Oprah is so proud ... heh.

We were equally surprised.

Common sense. 

Reason.

These concepts went out the window years ago. #ThanksObama

======================================================================

