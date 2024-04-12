It's SO On: AG Andrew Bailey Takes NO Prisoners Going After Planned Parenthood for Transing Kids (Thread)

Looks like Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called down the thunder on Planned Parenthood for subjecting children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery without parental consent. You read that correctly.

Advertisement

We do not hate Planned Parenthood enough.

Take a look at Bailey's thread:

🚨NEW: The Court just ordered Planned Parenthood-St. Louis to turn over documents exposing how they subjected children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery, often without parental consent.



We are 3/3 in our court battle to force clinics to comply with our investigations — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) April 11, 2024

Atta boy.

Keep going.

In recent weeks, my team has also obtained court orders forcing Planned Parenthood-Great Plains and Children's Mercy to fork over documents in compliance with our investigations. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) April 11, 2024

How many clinics has this been happening at? The fact they're doing such things is troubling, but that in many cases they're doing them without the parent's consent or even knowledge is terrifying.

And should be illegal.

There is no more important fight than to ensure Missouri is the safest state in the nation for children.



As a father of four and Attorney General, I will not stand by and allow children to be harmed. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) April 11, 2024

AGs in all states should be doing this. Oh, we know they won't do it in blue states but red states? Get to work.

This should not be a partisan issue. I say that as a lifelong Democratic voter.



Children should not be subjected to highly profitable medical experiments. — DarcWood (@darcwood) April 12, 2024

Protecting our children should absolutely not be a partisan issue.

Sanity on the Left.

We need so much more of it.

======================================================================

Related:

WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out Loud in O.J. Segment (Watch)

BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF

Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)

John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, Gives ZERO F**Ks

BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet

======================================================================