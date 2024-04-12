Glenn Greenwald TORCHES Speaker Johnson in Thread for Casting Final Vote AGAINST Warrants...
Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion...
'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds...
MSNBC Host Can’t Wrap Her Head Around Poll of Undecided Voters
AP Updates Stylebook to Allow for Ramped-Up Climate Change Fearmongering
'Madness'! Biden-Era Nat'l Security Shot/Chaser Speaks Disastrous Volumes
WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out...
BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals...
Scholar Confronts Joe Rogan About Claims Israel Is Committing ‘Genocide’
Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley...
Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy by the NUMBERS...
Can't EVEN Make This Up! Biden Campaign Hiring DEI Director ... So I...
Bidenomics! Here's What Has Happened to Electricity Prices Since Biden Took Office
We Regret to Inform You White Leftists Are at It Again: 'Gender Neutral'...

It's SO On: AG Andrew Bailey Takes NO Prisoners Going After Planned Parenthood for Transing Kids (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on April 12, 2024

Looks like Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called down the thunder on Planned Parenthood for subjecting children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery without parental consent. You read that correctly.

Advertisement

We do not hate Planned Parenthood enough.

Take a look at Bailey's thread:

Atta boy.

Keep going.

How many clinics has this been happening at? The fact they're doing such things is troubling, but that in many cases they're doing them without the parent's consent or even knowledge is terrifying.

And should be illegal.

AGs in all states should be doing this. Oh, we know they won't do it in blue states but red states? Get to work.

Recommended

'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Protecting our children should absolutely not be a partisan issue.

Sanity on the Left.

We need so much more of it. 

======================================================================

Related:

WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out Loud in O.J. Segment (Watch)

BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF

Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)

John Fetterman TRIGGERS Horde of Shrieking Hamas Sympathizers With Israeli Hostage Post, Gives ZERO F**Ks

BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet

======================================================================

Tags: MISSOURI PLANNED PARENTHOOD TRANS TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video)
Sam J.
Stephen King's Weak, Creepy Attempt to Paint Republicans as Pedos Over AZ Abortion Law BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Trans Dem Rep. Alissandra Murray Tries Deleting Nasty Post Trashing REAL Woman, Riley Gaines (We Got It!)
Sam J.
WOW --> Black CNN Commentator Says Quiet Part About Killing White People Out Loud in O.J. Segment (Watch)
Sam J.
BRUTAL: Steve Cortes OWNS Marc Elias in Heated Back and Forth About Illegals Voting By Calling His BLUFF
Sam J.
BOO and YAH! Seth Dillon Just Ended Every Single Pro-Abortion Argument Ever Made (No, Really!) in 1 Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'That Was Called MARXISM': WATCH Dr. Phil Destroy DEI in Under 40 Seconds (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement