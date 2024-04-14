Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran

Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on April 14, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Keith Olbermann is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

But you guys knew that.

Not to mention the guy can't seem to keep up with the news cycle even a little bit ...

Take a look at this:

Mace is accurate. Biden knew Iran was threatening Israel. In fact, he said, 'DON'T,' before he flew home to Delaware for the weekend.

And as we all know, that 'don't' turned into a did so Biden flew back to the White House and then promptly took a lid.

It seems Keith missed ALL of that.

We can't decide if Keith does this because he is just that dense and nasty OR if he's desperate for attention, any attention, and he knows being a drooling moron on Twitter will get him the attention he so desperately craves.

Either way, this was dumb, even for him.

And that's sayin' something.

Whoops.

It's as if Keith wants to embarrass himself.

Yup.

When most people go to the beach house their on vacation. Then again, it's not 'their' beach house ... which makes Biden's trip even more of a vacation if you think about it.

