Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran

Keith Olbermann is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

But you guys knew that.

Not to mention the guy can't seem to keep up with the news cycle even a little bit ...

Take a look at this:

I don’t know why the president would go on vacation when he knew Iran was going to attack Israel! — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 13, 2024

Mace is accurate. Biden knew Iran was threatening Israel. In fact, he said, 'DON'T,' before he flew home to Delaware for the weekend.

And as we all know, that 'don't' turned into a did so Biden flew back to the White House and then promptly took a lid.

It seems Keith missed ALL of that.

He didn't, you imbecile



If you're going to humiliate yourself like this you're going to deny the rest of us the joy of doing it for you — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 13, 2024

We can't decide if Keith does this because he is just that dense and nasty OR if he's desperate for attention, any attention, and he knows being a drooling moron on Twitter will get him the attention he so desperately craves.

Either way, this was dumb, even for him.

And that's sayin' something.

Whoops.

Biden on Friday: don’t! And goes on vacation

Iran on Saturday: lol, eat these bombs

Biden:….. — Robbb (@bommrob) April 14, 2024

It's as if Keith wants to embarrass himself.

You humiliate yourself every time you tweet. You should know. — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) April 14, 2024

He went to his beach house as usual. That's pretty close to a vacation — Michael (@GoodmanMike2) April 14, 2024

Yup.

When most people go to the beach house their on vacation. Then again, it's not 'their' beach house ... which makes Biden's trip even more of a vacation if you think about it.

