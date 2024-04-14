Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan...
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden O...
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There...
What Ntl. Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Said About Middle East in Late Sept...
NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s...
Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old...
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has...
Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING...
You FUNDED It! Biden's Statement (AFTER Calling a Lid) on Iran's Attack Against...
Biden's Shameful Response to Netanyahu After Iran's Attack Reveals He May Not ACTUALLY...
Hamas Lied, the Media Cried, and the Silence Cannot Be Denied
NPR Chief Executive Says It Was 'Profoundly Disrespectful' to Out Network's Bias
UCLA Psych Resident Wants to Normalize Setting Yourself on Fire in Protest
U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'

British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on April 14, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

We're not sure what happens to a Leftist's brain when Biden does something irretrievably stupid like he did by telling Iran, 'Don't,' and then calling a lid after they DID ... but we hope it's chemical and not something they do on purpose.

Advertisement

The sort of person who thinks Trump is somehow to blame for Iran attacking Israel would have to have the IQ of a moldy, bologna sandwich.

At best.

Case in point:

Ummm ... what?

To be fair though, the last time we gave a damn what the Brits think was a long long long time ago.

Peeps were less than impressed with Davis' post:

Life is hard, it's harder when you're stupid.

Come on, now, let's not insult idiots. It's not their fault this guy posted such a stupid tweet.

Recommended

Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan to SHUT UP
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

2+2 = ORANGE MAN BAD

Basically.

It's all they know how to do.

And that's the truth! Pfffffft.

======================================================================

Related:

Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions

NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)

Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old Pic After Israel Attack

OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has Aged Worse Than 'Milk in a Sauna'

Cori Bush Tries Deleting Repugnant, Anti-Semitic Tweet She Sent AS IRAN WAS ATTACKING ISRAEL (BUT We Got)

======================================================================

Tags: HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL PALESTINE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan to SHUT UP
FuzzyChimp
Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran
Sam J.
NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
OMG, It's Real! LOL! Biden's Tweet Talking Trash at Trump Over Iran Has Aged Worse Than 'Milk in a Sauna'
Sam J.
Harry Sisson and Other Members of Biden's Paid Youth Brigade BUSTED Sharing Old Pic After Israel Attack
Sam J.
Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Piers Morgan Tells Israel to 'Show Restraint' and the Internet Tells Piers Morgan to SHUT UP FuzzyChimp
Advertisement