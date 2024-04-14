British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire

We're not sure what happens to a Leftist's brain when Biden does something irretrievably stupid like he did by telling Iran, 'Don't,' and then calling a lid after they DID ... but we hope it's chemical and not something they do on purpose.

The sort of person who thinks Trump is somehow to blame for Iran attacking Israel would have to have the IQ of a moldy, bologna sandwich.

At best.

Case in point:

This happened because you were President, Sir. pic.twitter.com/PmVhrIn2ge — Anthony Davis 💥 (@theanthonydavis) April 13, 2024

Ummm ... what?

To be fair though, the last time we gave a damn what the Brits think was a long long long time ago.

Peeps were less than impressed with Davis' post:

Stupid people don’t know they’re stupid.



They say stupid things, and think it sounds smart. Because they’re stupid. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 14, 2024

Life is hard, it's harder when you're stupid.

Can I get your parents' mailing address?



I want to send them a sympathy card. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 14, 2024

This happened because Joe Biden and the entire Democrat Party caved in to the Iranian terrorists and have been funding the war on both sides. Sit down you liar. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 13, 2024

You really are an idiot. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 14, 2024

Come on, now, let's not insult idiots. It's not their fault this guy posted such a stupid tweet.

Remove journalist from your bio and replace it with political operative and crayon eater — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) April 14, 2024

The insanity from the left on this is amazing. We had peace then Biden and the world is on fire. But blame trump. Lol. Ok. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) April 13, 2024

What kind of Obama math brought you to this deranged conclusion pic.twitter.com/C8yE10ppeh — 🇺🇸 From the Desk of Kat 🇺🇸 (@KATillacgrills) April 14, 2024

2+2 = ORANGE MAN BAD

Brit: “Everything bad that’s happened during Biden’s admin is all Trump’s fault b/c I’m a 15 yr old & pout & cry because I have TDS” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 14, 2024

Basically.

It's all they know how to do.

This happened because you elected biden, sir. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 14, 2024

And that's the truth! Pfffffft.

======================================================================

