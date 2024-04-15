Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others Pay Off His Debt

We owe Colin Seeberger a debt of gratitude for showing us who benefits from our tax dollars the most. Oh, he didn't do it on purpose to help Americans who are paying off his debt see the problem for what it really is. No no, his sense of entitlement and his lack of self-awareness would never allow for such a thing.

Advertisement

No no, he thinks he's helping BIDEN here.

Narrator: He's not.

Thank you ⁩@JoeBiden⁩ for forgiving my student loans after more than a decade of public service.



Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump would never. pic.twitter.com/NiMZ6zjfea — Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) April 13, 2024

gsfdsaf

Talk about having zero self-awareness. Wow.

Colin, to be clear, this is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that has been in existence since 2007 and has been forgiving loans for many years now?



So basically you just fulfilled your standard requirements and are crediting Joe Biden for...following the law?… — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 14, 2024

Public service? You work for a left-wing non-profit.



But congrats on having lower-middle-class workers pay off the debts you ran up. Real progressive of you. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2024

C'mon now, he's also a travel enthusiast and all that travel isn't going to pay for itself ya' know.

So you *checks notes* had your debt forgiven under a program established under President Bush but you give thanks to Biden? That's so strange. — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 14, 2024

Nobody ever accused college graduates of being smart.

Just sayin'.

Pay your own debts, scumbag. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) April 13, 2024

Short, simple, and to the point.

We like it.

Smart enough to get into college, too dumb to understand the LOAN document you signed, got a degree & now dumping YOUR bill on the middle class — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 14, 2024

Richard Grenell had the best takedown, of course.

Self described “travel enthusiast” gets his student loans paid off by people who haven’t traveled because they can’t afford it. https://t.co/ppg8hSLnAY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 14, 2024

And boom.

Democrats have well and truly become the party of the rich and entitled ... and the rest of us poor slobs are paying for their college education.

Yay.

======================================================================

Related:

Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on Trump's Tax Cuts and LOL

Keith Olbermann Humiliates HIMSELF Threatening to Humiliate Nancy Mace for Calling Biden OUT Over Iran

British Journo and Crayon-Eater Blames Trump for Iran Attacking Israel and WOWZA That's a Lotta Backfire

Let's Get Ready to RATIOOO! Laughable Post About Iran Attacking Israel Proves There ARE Dumb Questions

NOT a Great Look: AOC's Reaction to Iron Dome Funding That Saved 1000s During Attack Goes Viral (Watch)

======================================================================