Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of Woke, Anti-Trump, Pro-Leftist Rhetoric

As Twitchy readers know, a veteran NPR editor raised many good points about why they have lost America's trust. In case you missed it, here's a snippet of the actual article from The Free Press:

Back in 2011, although NPR’s audience tilted a bit to the left, it still bore a resemblance to America at large. Twenty-six percent of listeners described themselves as conservative, 23 percent as middle of the road, and 37 percent as liberal. By 2023, the picture was completely different: only 11 percent described themselves as very or somewhat conservative, 21 percent as middle of the road, and 67 percent of listeners said they were very or somewhat liberal. We weren’t just losing conservatives; we were also losing moderates and traditional liberals. An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America. That wouldn’t be a problem for an openly polemical news outlet serving a niche audience. But for NPR, which purports to consider all things, it’s devastating both for its journalism and its business model.

Interestingly enough, NPR's CEO Katherine Maher's Twitter timeline supports Berliner's story. She is the type of person who wants to tell her readers what to think.

Look at these tweets:

I mean, sure, looting is counterproductive. But it’s hard to be mad about protests not prioritizing the private property of a system of oppression founded on treating people’s ancestors as private property. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) May 31, 2020

But wait, there's more!

This is NPR's new CEO, Katherine Maher. Reminder: Our taxes fund her salary. pic.twitter.com/nWLAI1KEql — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2024

The Biden hat is a nice touch with the mask, don't you think?

And still, there's more:

“AI that benefits all humanity” without a single woman or person of color on the OpenAI board. Where have I heard this story before? — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) November 22, 2023

In which @SteveRattner argues working from home is a bad vibe before conceding there is no supporting data, just cranky white dude CEOs, and barely concealed desire to return to pre-organized labor levels of exploitation. https://t.co/wLT2CCCoMp — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) March 23, 2023

Again, as you read these posts keep in mind this woman is NPR's new CEO.

My brother, ever the incisive observer: Trump holds that Bible like it's his first time. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) June 1, 2020

Appalling to hear a CNN election night anchor say “no one expected Trump to do this” when literally every election night disinfo prep call with media network leadership gamed this scenario out. — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) November 4, 2020

Donald Trump can eat my chilaquiles. pic.twitter.com/o8wPpBrYrG — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) July 3, 2015

OH in the office. "I think Trump and ISIS have the same media strategy." — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) December 7, 2015

There are so many anti-Trump tweets, this is crazy.

Trump's administration had the opportunity to secure vaccines for all Americans. Instead, it passed. What a dereliction of duty. https://t.co/GjNqW8q1AN — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) December 7, 2020

The fact she hasn't deleted them tells us everything we need to know about NPR.

#DefundNPR

