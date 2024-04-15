Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of Woke, Anti-Trump, Pro-Leftist Rhetoric

John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on April 15, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, a veteran NPR editor raised many good points about why they have lost America's trust. In case you missed it, here's a snippet of the actual article from The Free Press:

Back in 2011, although NPR’s audience tilted a bit to the left, it still bore a resemblance to America at large. Twenty-six percent of listeners described themselves as conservative, 23 percent as middle of the road, and 37 percent as liberal.

By 2023, the picture was completely different: only 11 percent described themselves as very or somewhat conservative, 21 percent as middle of the road, and 67 percent of listeners said they were very or somewhat liberal. We weren’t just losing conservatives; we were also losing moderates and traditional liberals. 

An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America. 

That wouldn’t be a problem for an openly polemical news outlet serving a niche audience. But for NPR, which purports to consider all things, it’s devastating both for its journalism and its business model.

Interestingly enough, NPR's CEO Katherine Maher's Twitter timeline supports Berliner's story. She is the type of person who wants to tell her readers what to think.

Look at these tweets:

But wait, there's more!

The Biden hat is a nice touch with the mask, don't you think?

And still, there's more:

Again, as you read these posts keep in mind this woman is NPR's new CEO.

There are so many anti-Trump tweets, this is crazy.

The fact she hasn't deleted them tells us everything we need to know about NPR.

#DefundNPR

