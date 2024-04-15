Sacre Bleu! French Professor Learns the HARD WAY Not to Lecture Americans on What Is and Is Not American

Why are we not surprised that this French professor is clueless about what is and is not American? Maybe he should just focus on French stuff ... *shakes fist*

The concept that the owner of the land has a right to suppress the freedom of speech of those happening to be on their property is illiberal, authoritarian, and actually remarkably 'un-American'. — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 12, 2024

As you all already know, this didn't go well.

Like, at all.

Just so we are perfectly clear you step foot on my property uninvited your freedom of speech is the last thing you need to worry about. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) April 13, 2024

*cough cough*

Nobody with a silent X in their name gets to decide what’s American — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 13, 2024

Damn right!

Yeah i will not be lectured on whats “american” by a european let alone one who doesn’t even live in the states. — Erik Kirkegaard (@erik_theviking_) April 12, 2024

One of my vivid childhood memories is my dad kicking someone out of a garden party at our home for using the n word and refusing to tone it down when asked.



Was that “illiberal, authoritarian, and actually remarkably 'un-American’” of him?



Pfft. Stay in Europe then. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 13, 2024

Stay in Europe then.

That reads.

telling someone they cant scream on a bullhorn at your house isnt authoritarian. 🤣🤣 — Vanessa (@vlal42) April 12, 2024

Sounds like you are inviting protesters to your house. Awesome. Let us know how it turns out. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) April 13, 2024

Heh.

Sir, speaking as a fellow academic…



May I come to your home and yell obscenities at you with a bullhorn? pic.twitter.com/iT3TRFWATU — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) April 13, 2024

This could be fun.

I do have that right on the property I own, I also have a right to physically remove from said property if you refuse to leave. You then have every right to stand in the street and cry about how your feelings are hurt. — Get off my lawn 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mrddrag3) April 13, 2024

Someone get him a tissue.

