POPCORN! Climate Change Loons Protest Outside Kamala Harris' CA Home and It's GLORIOUS (LOL-WATCH)

Well well well, turns out there are lunatics all around the country protesting for all sorts of reasons, thanks to our pals on the Left. Seems like they've created a monster they cannot control.

Advertisement

Ya' love to see it.

Sort of like how Dr. Frankenstein losing control of his monster didn't exactly work out well for him.

Take, for example, the climate change whack-jobs that 'caused chaos' outside of Kamala Harris' California home.

BREAKING: Climate activists cause chaos at Kamala Harris' California home: Six protesters chanting 'fund climate action not genocide' are arrested as they swarm the VP's residencehttps://t.co/UAtJUCzANp pic.twitter.com/cwTBXMLc4m — EnvirosTakingLs (@EnvirosTakingLs) April 16, 2024

From The Daily Mail:

Climate activists were arrested by police on Monday after they occupied the street in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Brentwood, California. A group of about 40 activists from the Sunrise Movement criticized chanted slogans against Harris, demanding the Biden administration declare a climate emergency to enact more draconian measures to stop climate change. 'We're occupying the street outside VP Harris' home to demand she join us in calling on Biden to declare a climate emergency,' the group wrote on social media, sharing video of their activists chanting slogans.

Too damn funny.

When she was running for President @KamalaHarris backed the Green New Deal and co-sponsored a #ClimateEmergency resolution in the Senate.



We're occupying the street outside VP Harris' home to demand she join us in calling on Biden to declare a #ClimateEmergency. pic.twitter.com/o4lXjHU0Ns — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) April 15, 2024

Wait, you mean Kamala Harris LIED to get elected? NO WAY. That's so unlike her.

She's usually such an upstanding politician full of integrity and honesty.

*snort*

It must really chap your behinds that @POTUS and his administration have given BILLIONS to oil and nuclear.



LOL



You been had! — Dorian Gray (@Dorian_G_DnD) April 15, 2024

Hey, we keep trying to tell Democrats their 'leaders' are only telling them what they want to hear ... they keep ignoring us.

Ain't it fun?

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW Was THAT Ever DUMB

BOMBSHELL: Check Out Flyer Distributed at a Mexican NGO Encouraging Illegals to Vote for BIDEN (Thread)

Teachers Union Harpy Tries RUNNING After Getting Torched for Burning Book Post But X Says NOT So Fast

Sydney Watson OWNS Trans Activist/Comedian Trashing 'Cis Girls' SO Bad (S)He Tries Deleting (We Got It!)

Sacre Bleu! French Professor Learns the HARD WAY Not to Lecture Americans on What Is and Is Not American

======================================================================