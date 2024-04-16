BOMBSHELL: Check Out Flyer Distributed at a Mexican NGO Encouraging Illegals to Vote for BIDEN (Thread)

Gosh, for something that allegedly doesn't happen according to Democrats who keep fighting against legislation forbidding illegals from voting in ANY of our elections while they're not opposing Voter ID, this sure seems sus.

And you know, like illegals are indeed voting in FEDERAL elections.

Why else would this NGO tell them to vote Biden?

Take a look at this BS:

🚨BREAKING - Flyers distributed at NGO in Mexico encouraging illegals to vote for President Biden



The flyers reads:



“Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open”



A MUST READ CRITICAL THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Mod4IeROXf — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

We need another four years of his term to stay open.

Keep in mind, this NGO is IN MEXICO.

These flyers were discovered by @realmuckraker throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location including on the walls of port-a-potties



They also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA pic.twitter.com/hvlkwOI5Xs — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Wow.

Shameless.

RCM founder Gaby Zavala implied to @realmuckraker that she wants to help as many illegals as possible before President Trump is reelected pic.twitter.com/foIVJGMM3C — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Almost as if they know Biden (or whoever is pulling his strings) opened the southern border for a reason.

RCM bills itself as an operation which houses functions for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which helps illegal aliens enter the United States.@SecMayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, which received numerous grants from Soros' Open Society Foundation over the years pic.twitter.com/WMtKa2QjOh — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Mayorkas is a former board member.

Wow. Again.

RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas pic.twitter.com/cydCAM4PdE — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Connections to Soros? No way. That's shocking.

Save the Children received over $650,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundation, and has provided grants to Team Brownsville pic.twitter.com/O9YyaTww0P — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

See a pattern yet?

According to documents obtained by @JudicialWatch, Secretary Mayorkas himself recently met with some of these entities, including Team Brownsville and Angry Tias and Abuelas pic.twitter.com/8NBkv2vZQ6 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Not a great look for Mayorkas.

RCM is a fiscally sponsored project of the Asylum Seeker Network of Support (“ASNS”)



ASNS 501c3 registration was forfeited in Texas in 2022



But Founder and Executive Director Gaby Zavala continued to operate despite the forfeiture pic.twitter.com/RrUhVVwRrw — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

HOOBOY.

Gaby Zavala was previously an organizer for La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), which listed the Open Society Institute as a partner pic.twitter.com/p6ABDzzodG — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

We got nothin'.

ELECTION INTEGRITY IS UNDER ASSAULT



You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible



This flyer obviously seeks to prey on unsophisticated illegals and encourages them to illegally vote — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

That's what Democrats do.

Prey on the uninformed, ignorant, mentally ill, and angry.

