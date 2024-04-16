Adam Schiff-for-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW Was THAT Ever DUMB

Judge Merchan is helping Trump get re-elected with the way he's targeting and mistreating the former president. That he has to appear every day in court seems a bit extreme and even underhanded considering it will not only keep him from campaigning BUT Trump will miss important life events like his son's graduation.

This is just cruel, unnecessary, and more proof that this is political.

But you knew that.

Trump: That I can’t go to my son’s graduation or that I can’t go to The US Supreme Court… that I’m not in Georgia or Florida or North Carolina campaigning like I should be… pic.twitter.com/HPiI54oMhc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

Adam Schiff is of course, enjoying it because he is clearly a proponent of weaponizing our systems to punish your political opponents.

What a good little authoritarian he is.

If you don’t want to do the time … https://t.co/uo4PBCSzuR — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 16, 2024

We’ll still find a way to lie about you doing the crime.

Right, Adam? That’s what you do. We saw it happen in real time. Still waiting for the evidence Schiff SWORE he had that would prove without a reasonable doubt Trump colluded with Russia. Also, remember when those DJs tricked him into thinking they had naked pictures of Trump ... and Schiff WANTED them?!

Freakin' weirdo.

The pendulum always swings the other way. Be careful for what you wish for. — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) April 16, 2024

Karma can be a real serious b**ch when you are first.

You’ll get your turn in court. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) April 16, 2024

That would indeed be glorious.

Be a Democrat, so you only have to pay a fine for campaign finance violations. pic.twitter.com/xrXK3h0Hmg — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 16, 2024

But we thought no one was above the law.

Huh.

You mean the "crime" that the Department of Justice refused to charge before it was an election year?



That "crime"? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 16, 2024

Ol' Schiff Head has no idea what he's talking about.

I don't even like the guy, Adam. But even I admit that this is totally political and unconstitutional. You're committing a crime if you're involved in this in any way. — BuckShott (@00_Buckshott) April 16, 2024

Yikes, Adam.

When the Never Trumpers are calling BS you know it's bad.

You’re a lowlife scumbag. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) April 16, 2024

Accurate.

You’re one of the biggest criminals on the planet.

Maybe you should sit this one out. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 16, 2024

He can't help himself.

He's a nasty, corrupt, pencil-neck of a politician ...

Steve Garvey is going to put an end to your political career. — Jennyjenny (@JenniferPelti16) April 16, 2024

Let us pray.

Heh.

