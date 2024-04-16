Adam Schiff-for-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW Was THAT Ever DUMB

OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Judge Merchan is helping Trump get re-elected with the way he's targeting and mistreating the former president. That he has to appear every day in court seems a bit extreme and even underhanded considering it will not only keep him from campaigning BUT Trump will miss important life events like his son's graduation.

This is just cruel, unnecessary, and more proof that this is political.

But you knew that.

Adam Schiff is of course, enjoying it because he is clearly a proponent of weaponizing our systems to punish your political opponents.

What a good little authoritarian he is.

We’ll still find a way to lie about you doing the crime.

Right, Adam? That’s what you do. We saw it happen in real time. Still waiting for the evidence Schiff SWORE he had that would prove without a reasonable doubt Trump colluded with Russia. Also, remember when those DJs tricked him into thinking they had naked pictures of Trump ... and Schiff WANTED them?!

Freakin' weirdo.

Karma can be a real serious b**ch when you are first.

That would indeed be glorious.

But we thought no one was above the law.

Huh.

Ol' Schiff Head has no idea what he's talking about.

Yikes, Adam.

When the Never Trumpers are calling BS you know it's bad.

Accurate.

He can't help himself.

He's a nasty, corrupt, pencil-neck of a politician ...

Let us pray.

Heh.

