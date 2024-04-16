David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump...
Biden's LIE About Lifting Children Out of Poverty With a Freakin' Tax Credit...
OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas...
Dr. Phil Has Had Enough of the Speech Police
National Public Radio Suspends Whistleblower for DARING to Publicly Admit NPR's Bias
POPCORN! Climate Change Loons Protest Outside Kamala Harris' CA Home and It's GLORIOUS...
Peter Doocy Corners John Kirby Over Biden's Iran Policy
Adam Schiff-for-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW...
BOMBSHELL: Check Out Flyer Distributed at a Mexican NGO Encouraging Illegals to Vote...
Teachers Union Harpy Tries RUNNING After Getting Torched for Burning Book Post but...
Chris 'Reporters Don't Root For a Side' Cillizza Can't Grasp Why People Miss...
Unhinged Union Teacher So Triggered by Corey DeAngelis Book She Lets the Mask...
Infanticide: The Musical! Cringe Reproductive Rights Song Shows the Left Are Abortion Extr...
Christopher Rufo Goes Through New NPR CEO's Amazingly Woke Twitter Timeline

J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners from Trans Activists

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on April 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This thread from J.K. Rowling about detransitioners and what they've gone through ... wow.

Yeah, we'll let the thread speak for itself.

And, of course, J.K. Rowling:

Advertisement

Get yer corn.

Wow.

There is no movement that is more dangerous and hate-filled than the trans-movement and we're not even sorry for saying so.

Recommended

David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Holy crap.

Told you, evil.

You mean we shouldn't believe kids think they are the opposite sex even though a year ago they thought they were a pony? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Lost his career.

Lucky for Rowling she's uncancellable because they've been trying to do the same to her.

Advertisement

Monsters.

Trans is destroying the LGS movement.

Literally the patriarchy.

And the people harassing them feel like THEY'RE the good guys.

Crazy.

Advertisement

*snap snap snap*

======================================================================

Related:

David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe)

OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas a 'Disgrace' and ROFL

POPCORN! Climate Change Loons Protest Outside Kamala Harris' CA Home and It's GLORIOUS (LOL-WATCH)

Adam Schiff-For-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW Was THAT Ever DUMB

BOMBSHELL: Check Out Flyer Distributed at a Mexican NGO Encouraging Illegals to Vote for BIDEN (Thread)

======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe)
Sam J.
OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas a 'Disgrace' and ROFL
Sam J.
Adam Schiff-for-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW Was THAT Ever DUMB
Sam J.
POPCORN! Climate Change Loons Protest Outside Kamala Harris' CA Home and It's GLORIOUS (LOL-WATCH)
Sam J.
National Public Radio Suspends Whistleblower for DARING to Publicly Admit NPR's Bias
Coucy
BOMBSHELL: Check Out Flyer Distributed at a Mexican NGO Encouraging Illegals to Vote for BIDEN (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe) Sam J.
Advertisement