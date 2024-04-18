Radical Liberal Reduced to Tears When Forced to Face Consequences of Her Own...
Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crensha...
Google Employee and Hamas Rape Apologist Fired After Protests Whines 'McCarthyism Is Alive...
Ya' LOVE to See It! NPR CEO Now Losing Support From the LEFT...
What the Hell Is Happening in Utah? Students Stage Walkout to Protest Being...
John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning...
Twitter Discovers the Shocking White House Nickname of Ben Rhodes
Do YOUR Job: Tom Cotton Forgets Role of Government, Tells Citizens to Handle...
Enjoy This Video of a Pro-Hamas Protester 'Screaming in Pain' While Cops Remove...
The Price of Housing Popularizes Return to Multigenerational Living
Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master...
President Joe Biden Mobbed at Gas Station in Philadelphia
Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'

WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

So many people have blown up the 'approved' J6 narrative by now you'd think even the people clinging to it might say, 'Ok, yeah, you got us.' How anyone can continue pushing the idea that this was some sort of insurrection is well, beyond this editor.

Advertisement

Take a gander at this:

From the post:

"I can say unequivocally that the Inspector General's Review is riddled with inaccuracies, misstatements, and perhaps false flags and narratives regarding how critical Pentagon senior officials responded when our republic was under great stress (!!)."

There's more (and this is the biggie):

"The Army National Guard motto was always ready, always there. The DC National Guard was ready to help and assist Capitol Police, but we were NOT ALLOWED to do our job due to paralyzed decision-making by acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller and Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy..."

"This led to a crisis in federal leadership at the Pentagon and delayed the DC response by 3 hours and 19 minutes."This is critical testimony exposing the U.S. government as perpetrating a false narrative of events for January 6 to frame Donald Trump as participating in a treasonous "insurrection" when the opposite was true.

The President of the United States had pre-authorized the deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops and delegated this responsibility to the Secretary of the Army.

Well well well ... 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Sadly, that's where we are ... and where we have been for decades now.

======================================================================

Related:

Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL

Ya' LOVE to See It! NPR CEO Now Losing Support From the LEFT and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Screenshots)

Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)

Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump NOW (Watch)

Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the Law Does NOT Go As He Planned

======================================================================

Tags: LIZ CHENEY NATIONAL GUARD TRUMP JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Ya' LOVE to See It! NPR CEO Now Losing Support From the LEFT and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Google Employee and Hamas Rape Apologist Fired After Protests Whines 'McCarthyism Is Alive and Well'
Amy Curtis
John Leguizamo Has a TOTALLY NORMAL Reaction to News That Trump Is Winning Latinos (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master Troll ‘Coach'
Coucy
Twitter Discovers the Shocking White House Nickname of Ben Rhodes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crenshaw Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement