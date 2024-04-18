WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans

So many people have blown up the 'approved' J6 narrative by now you'd think even the people clinging to it might say, 'Ok, yeah, you got us.' How anyone can continue pushing the idea that this was some sort of insurrection is well, beyond this editor.

Take a gander at this:

National Guard Captain Blows Up J6 Narrative, Accuses U.S. Govt of Lying to the American People



"I'm here today to aid the subcommittee in resolving factual errors in the official record of what happened on January 6th, 2021, specifically regarding the alleged District of… pic.twitter.com/1hJAarFgdx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 18, 2024

From the post:

"I can say unequivocally that the Inspector General's Review is riddled with inaccuracies, misstatements, and perhaps false flags and narratives regarding how critical Pentagon senior officials responded when our republic was under great stress (!!)."

There's more (and this is the biggie):

"The Army National Guard motto was always ready, always there. The DC National Guard was ready to help and assist Capitol Police, but we were NOT ALLOWED to do our job due to paralyzed decision-making by acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller and Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy..." "This led to a crisis in federal leadership at the Pentagon and delayed the DC response by 3 hours and 19 minutes."This is critical testimony exposing the U.S. government as perpetrating a false narrative of events for January 6 to frame Donald Trump as participating in a treasonous "insurrection" when the opposite was true. The President of the United States had pre-authorized the deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops and delegated this responsibility to the Secretary of the Army.

Well well well ...

This is just more proof that J6 was a total set up. What they have done must never be forgotten. — Truthmattersla (@truthmattersla) April 18, 2024

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Okay, that takes guts by the captain. Probably blew up his military career in the process, but it’s nice to see that honor is still in our military. — SSG D. Thornhill USA (Ret.) (@ThornhillDaniel) April 18, 2024

Decades upon decades of lies from our government, I don’t believe anything that comes out of Washington — Scott K. Kiley (@o_snizzles) April 18, 2024

Sadly, that's where we are ... and where we have been for decades now.

