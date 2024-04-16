Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)

All we can say after watching this is ... holy crap.

Holy cow even.

Sen. Josh Hawley just went all the way OFF on Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for failing to disclose her ownership of conflicting stocks.

This is FIRE.

Watch:

MUST WATCH: Sen. @HawleyMO blasts a flustered Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over failing to disclose owning conflicting stocks. pic.twitter.com/Md0JVc8LNJ — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 16, 2024

We almost felt sorry for her.

Almost.

We did feel uncomfortable watching the whole thing because this can't be real life.

The gasping, the shock on her face, the whole 'Who me' act? She is so mad at him, not that he's caught her but that he has the nerve to question or call her out. The Biden administration has not been held accountable for much, doesn't Josh know who she is?

This was glorious. Painful but glorious.

She ruined Michigan. Now she’s trying to ruin the country. — MidWest Katie (@katie_midw30281) April 16, 2024

She is so sure no one broke the law but is unsure what she did. — Major Tom 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️⚔️🇮🇱 (@ThomasCroteau14) April 16, 2024

We see what they did there.

It’s (D)ifferent when they do it. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) April 16, 2024

Sadly, that seems far truer than we'd like to think.

And, of course, when things get a bit testy, the Libby always plays the VICTIM CARD! — AMERICA: FIRST & FOREMOST‼️🇺🇸🗽 (@mooseygalore) April 16, 2024

Poor her!

