Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

All we can say after watching this is ... holy crap.

Holy cow even.

Sen. Josh Hawley just went all the way OFF on Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for failing to disclose her ownership of conflicting stocks. 

This is FIRE.

Watch:

We almost felt sorry for her.

Almost.

We did feel uncomfortable watching the whole thing because this can't be real life.

The gasping, the shock on her face, the whole 'Who me' act? She is so mad at him, not that he's caught her but that he has the nerve to question or call her out. The Biden administration has not been held accountable for much, doesn't Josh know who she is?

This was glorious. Painful but glorious.

We see what they did there.

Sam J.
Sadly, that seems far truer than we'd like to think.

Poor her!

