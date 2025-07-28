Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed

The Atlantic's Elaine Godfrey has published her profile of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, "a Democrat for the Trump era." The sub-head reads, "Jasmine Crockett is testing out the coarse style of politics that the GOP has embraced." Democrats are testing everything, from dropping F-bombs left and right to trying to grow beards, like Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Chris Murphy, and Pete Buttigieg. Just last week, The Atlantic ran a piece about how Hunter Biden's "pummeling aggression" was what the Democratic Party was missing. Can Crockett channel some of that pummeling aggression? We wonder how her "Crockett Clapback" collection has been selling.

Godfrey says Crockett has trained for years to be a fighter.

Democratic voters say they want fighters, and Jasmine Crockett has spent years trying to be one.



I spent several days with the Texas congresswoman this summer—in D.C., New York, and Atlanta—as she tested out her theory of Democratic politics in the second Trump era. — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

Godfrey writes:

Her colleagues still haven’t learned what, to her, is obvious: Democrats need sharper, fiercer communicators. “It’s like, there’s one clear person in the race that has the largest social-media following,” Crockett told me. In poll after poll since Donald Trump’s reelection, Democratic voters have said they want a fighter, and Crockett, a former attorney who represents the Dallas area, has spent two and a half years in Congress trying to be one. Through her hearing-room quips and social-media insults, she’s become known, at least in MSNBC-watching households, as a leading general in the battle against Trump. The president is aware of this. He has repeatedly called Crockett a “low-IQ” individual; she has dubbed him a “buffoon” and “Putin’s hoe.” Perhaps the best-known Crockett clapback came last year during a hearing, after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia made fun of Crockett’s fake eyelashes. Crockett, seeming to relish the moment, leaned into the mic and blasted Greene’s “bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body.” Crockett trademarked the phrase—which she now refers to as “B6”—and started selling T-shirts.

At the time, I wrote that that episode was embarrassing for everyone involved. But clearly it resonated.… — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

No, it didn't.

Last year, Crockett was a keynote speaker at the DNC and a national co-chair of the Harris campaign. This year, she's been a top party fundraiser.



Everywhere we went, people wanted selfies, and yelled things like "First black woman president!" — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

The problem is that the forthrightness Crockett's supporters love seems to be undermining her relationships in the party.



“She likes to talk,” one staffer told me. “Is she a loose cannon? Sometimes. Does that cause headaches for other members? 100 percent.” — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

Some of Crockett’s fellow Democrats find her candor refreshing. “People don’t necessarily agree with her aggressive communication style,” Representative Julie Johnson of Texas told me. “I’m thrilled she’s doing it, because we need it all.” — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

"Candor." You mean the fake ghetto accent she puts on?

But 33 of Crockett's colleagues declined or ignored my interview requests. Staffers for some of those colleagues told me that some of them see Crockett undisciplined—but are reluctant to criticize her publicly. — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

Four days before this story was published, Crockett called me to express frustration that I had reached out to so many House members without telling her first. She told me that she was “shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions.”https://t.co/Mo4hPjSt8U — Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) July 28, 2025

Ha ha.

Some interesting details from The Atlantic's profile of Rep. Jasmine Crockett:



1. Her phone's lock screen is a photo of herself

2. She thought she deserved to be the top Dem on Oversight because she has the largest social media following

3. She tried to shut down the profile… pic.twitter.com/CvRlFtRNkd — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) July 28, 2025

The post continues:

… after the reporter called a number of her colleagues in the House

Also: "Some of the Republican targeting of Crockett is clearly rooted in racism; online, Trump’s supporters constantly refer to her as 'ghetto' and make fun of her hair." Wow, why would they refer to her as ghetto? The deliberate code-switching?

I learned recently that she's 44 years old. — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) July 28, 2025

If someone has their own pic as their lock screen, I automatically hate them.

And I say this as a very beautiful and vain person. 😌 — strallweat (@strallweat) July 28, 2025

Shameless self promoter and not much else. — Sterling Simonson 🇺🇸 (@sterlings5) July 28, 2025

Narcissism is a real and dangerous thing — Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) July 28, 2025

That sub headline is such a funny way to describe acting like an annoying black woman at a restaurant or Vietnamese owned nail salon. Oh yeah, she’s parroting Trump‘s behavior and not totally acting in line with what we all expect her to be. — Jelqing in the Goon Cave (@jelq2goon) July 28, 2025

“Crockett said that Hispanic Trump supporters had “almost like a slave mentality.” She told a CNN host that she was tired of “white tears” and “mediocre white boys” who are upset by DEI.

Surely this isn’t racism from the darling of the Ghetto DNC caucus? — PigWar (@PigWar62030) July 28, 2025

“Backstage, in a downtown-Manhattan ballroom, I asked Crockett whether she ever had regrets about her public comments. She raised her eyebrows and replied, “I don’t second-guess shit.” pic.twitter.com/Ctt6vCkc2b — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 28, 2025

Biggest difference between her and AOC, is she really thinks she is smart. AOC knows better. Crockett is a narcissist and she believes the hype. — rick stanfield (@rockytfs) July 28, 2025

Her comments on fundraising the other day were unreal, she legit has absolutely no idea how anything works in politics at even the most basic level. — Fermi Satiricon (@ling_centur) July 28, 2025

Do you mean her comments about using dark money to win the midterms? "There are donors that I’m sure are going to be willing to make sure that they are investing… I’m sure some dark money gone pour in on da behalf of the American people,” she said.

Jasmine Crockett using a photo of herself on her phone lockscreen is the least surprising thing ever. Guarantee there are multiple individuals that use “Crazy Ass Bitch” as ringtone for her phone number. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) July 28, 2025

But she's crazy popular on social media:

On TikTok and Instagram, Crockett has one of the highest follower counts of any House member, and she monitors social-media engagement like a day trader checks her portfolio. She is highly conscious, too, of her self-presentation. During many of our conversations, Crockett wore acrylic nails painted with the word RESIST, and a set of heavy lashes over her brown eyes. The lock screen on her phone is a headshot of herself.

Shocker.

