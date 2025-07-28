'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Atlantic's Elaine Godfrey has published her profile of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, "a Democrat for the Trump era." The sub-head reads, "Jasmine Crockett is testing out the coarse style of politics that the GOP has embraced." Democrats are testing everything, from dropping F-bombs left and right to trying to grow beards, like Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Chris Murphy, and Pete Buttigieg. Just last week, The Atlantic ran a piece about how Hunter Biden's "pummeling aggression" was what the Democratic Party was missing. Can Crockett channel some of that pummeling aggression? We wonder how her "Crockett Clapback" collection has been selling.

Godfrey says Crockett has trained for years to be a fighter.

Godfrey writes:

Her colleagues still haven’t learned what, to her, is obvious: Democrats need sharper, fiercer communicators. “It’s like, there’s one clear person in the race that has the largest social-media following,” Crockett told me.

In poll after poll since Donald Trump’s reelection, Democratic voters have said they want a fighter, and Crockett, a former attorney who represents the Dallas area, has spent two and a half years in Congress trying to be one. Through her hearing-room quips and social-media insults, she’s become known, at least in MSNBC-watching households, as a leading general in the battle against Trump. The president is aware of this. He has repeatedly called Crockett a “low-IQ” individual; she has dubbed him a “buffoon” and “Putin’s hoe.” Perhaps the best-known Crockett clapback came last year during a hearing, after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia made fun of Crockett’s fake eyelashes. Crockett, seeming to relish the moment, leaned into the mic and blasted Greene’s “bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body.” Crockett trademarked the phrase—which she now refers to as “B6”—and started selling T-shirts.

No, it didn't.

"Candor." You mean the fake ghetto accent she puts on?

Ha ha.

The post continues:

… after the reporter called a number of her colleagues in the House

Also: "Some of the Republican targeting of Crockett is clearly rooted in racism; online, Trump’s supporters constantly refer to her as 'ghetto' and make fun of her hair." Wow, why would they refer to her as ghetto? The deliberate code-switching?

Do you mean her comments about using dark money to win the midterms? "There are donors that I’m sure are going to be willing to make sure that they are investing… I’m sure some dark money gone pour in on da behalf of the American people,” she said.

But she's crazy popular on social media:

On TikTok and Instagram, Crockett has one of the highest follower counts of any House member, and she monitors social-media engagement like a day trader checks her portfolio. She is highly conscious, too, of her self-presentation. During many of our conversations, Crockett wore acrylic nails painted with the word RESIST, and a set of heavy lashes over her brown eyes. The lock screen on her phone is a headshot of herself.

Shocker.

***

