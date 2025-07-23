The Atlantic: Hunter Biden's 'Pummeling Aggression' Is What the Democrats Have Been Missing

As Twitchy reported, the Obama bros. of "Pod Save America" fired back at Hunter Biden after his Monday interview in which he went scorched earth on the Democratic Party. Biden confirmed that it was Nancy Pelosi who led the ouster of Joe Biden from the 2024 campaign, took a swipe at George Clooney for his op-ed calling for Biden to drop out, and revealed how Democrats truly look at illegal immigrants, as well as some knowledge about crack cocaine and how it's safer than alcohol because you cook all of the impurities out. Biden did this by dropping more F-bombs than the Allies dropped on Dresden.

Rather than take offense, Helen Lewis argues at The Atlantic that Biden's "straightforward, pummeling aggression" is what the Democratic Party needs right now.

Hunter Biden’s recent interview unveiled a “straightforward, pummeling aggression” that the Democratic Party has been missing, @helenlewis argues. https://t.co/U5u0XlQlkd — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 23, 2025

When people think of Dems, they definitely think “missing aggression” https://t.co/NuBhkcfmEj — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 23, 2025

Lewis writes:

About two hours into the Gen Z influencer Andrew Callaghan’s interview with Hunter Biden, I had a moment of piercing clarity: Here is a Democrat you could put on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Joe Biden’s surviving son became MAGA world’s favorite punching bag because of his suspect business dealings in Ukraine, his infamous laptop, and his presidential pardon for tax and gun offenses. But in temperament and vocabulary, Hunter is MAGA to the core. During last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s interviews with Rogan, Theo Von, and Logan Paul resonated with many young men. I can imagine that same audience watching Hunter tell Callaghan about his crack addiction and thinking: Give this guy a break. One of the most upvoted comments on the YouTube video is from a poster saying that the interview prompted him to go to rehab. Since their crushing loss in November, Democrats have wondered how they can win the battle for attention and reach voters who find them weak, remote, and passive. Their elected officials have been tiptoeing toward using the occasional cuss word in their public appearances, like teenagers cautiously puffing a joint for the first time and hoping not to cough. Hunter Biden, by contrast, went straight for line after line of the hard stuff. Donald Trump is a “f**king dictator thug,” and Democrats should fight against his deportation agenda because “we fought a f**king revolution against a king, based on two things in particular: habeas corpus and due process. And we’re so willing to give them up?”

Voters don't find the Democrats to be remote or passive — they're just the opposite. They're continuously trying to incite violence against anyone they don't like, be it President Trump or ICE. San Diego City Council President Sean Elon-Rivera, and "anyone who cares about freedom — and true safety — should be fighting back," he said after calling ICE agents "terrorists" (we also would have gone with the modern Gestapo).

So, we know that the DNC has allocated $20 million to decode how men talk. They're desperate to have their own Joe Rogan, which they did … his name was Joe Rogan, and they went too crazy for him. But Lewis thinks that Hunter Biden, finally, is a Democrat who could go on Rogan's podcast and reach all of those toxic young white men lost to the Republican Party.

Run, Hunter, Run! — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) July 23, 2025

You’re right, they’re missing the crackhead intensity they so desperately needed. — Farting Seal (@fartingseal) July 23, 2025

Hunter for president! — CP (@curtispat80) July 23, 2025

Run the crackhead vs Vance! — Jim Swanson (@JimSwan20138530) July 23, 2025

Yes, the public has been waiting with baited breath for Hunter Biden to go on a coked fueled rant, that includes an endorsement of crack cocaine. This is how the Democrats get it all back. — Buckeeeee (@BuckeeBucsFan) July 23, 2025

My god your desperation is gross. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) July 23, 2025

Your brownshirts have tried to assassinate Trump twice now. They shot up an entire baseball field of republican congressmen. They're literally killing Jews in the streets. How much more "aggression" do you want? — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) July 23, 2025

They should make him the head of the DNC — Rocket Science (@Rocket_Science4) July 23, 2025

This is the sort of thing former DNC Vice-Chair David Hogg was trying to promote. He wanted to primary those weakling Democrat incumbents with fresh "young" energy like Hunter Biden's.

