Hunter Biden Has Harsh Words for George Clooney Over Urging His Dad to Drop Out of the 2024 Election

Hunter Biden sat for scathing interviews on Monday. He ripped his Democrat Party and focused a lot of his ire on actor George Clooney. You’ll recall Clooney wrote an op-ed in the New York Times saying that President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Well, that didn’t sit too well with Hunter Biden.

Clooney saw pushback coming, but not this bad. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

George Clooney said writing his scathing op-ed about Joe Biden was his civic duty, but some people might still be mad at him about it.



Boy was he right. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XaQZckzykj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

Remember the commercial where they cracked the egg into the hot cast iron skillet? Yeah, that. — Lavinda (@Lavinda_77) July 21, 2025

‘This is your brain on drugs. Any questions?’ Hunter seems a bit manic (if you know what we mean) if we’re being honest.

Posters say this Hunter Biden interview just points to a larger trend within the Democrat Party.

The Democratic Party is unraveling i love it 😆 — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 21, 2025

More, please. 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

I love this. Please keep dismantling each other in the Left. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 21, 2025

Yes, give us more!

Hunter is wildly on edge, and we’re fine with it.

Hunter seems a bit bitter. 😂 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 21, 2025

The man is ANGRY. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 21, 2025

Of course, he’s mad; his money has dried up. No one wants his ‘artwork’ now that Daddy Biden is no longer in the White House. No one was buying it because it was good or would appreciate over time.

Hunter may be angry at Clooney, but MAGA appreciates him for helping set up Kamala Harris, who turned in a disastrous election performance for the Democrat Party.

Thank you, George, for inserting yourself into the campaign, to destabilize Biden, to get Pelosi to dump him in favor of Harris, who was so incompetent, she spent a Billion or so dollars in 3 months only to lose to Trump. Appreciate it. — D David Steele🇺🇸 (@DDavidSteele1) July 21, 2025

Wait. So it was a letter from a guy that pretends to be other people for a living & recites words other people write for him, who's the one who put the nail in Joe Biden's presidential coffin?

This is who liberals give credence to & take advisement from for political affairs!!? — Richard Saunders (@1PoorRichard) July 21, 2025

The amazing part, Georgie was late to the game & still penned the piece!



Really, who didn’t know joey was oatmeal by that time.



And the ‘huntster’ - he’s got nothing left but vileness & resentment, nothing left - bastard is seething.



His ‘golden goose don’t honk anymore’! — Delal57 (@delal1957) July 21, 2025

Every little bit helped. It was a team effort to the crater the Democrat Party and get President Donald Trump back in the White House where he belonged. This was Clooney's best starring role and he got a writer's credit.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

