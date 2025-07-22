'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS'...
Orange Kryptonite? James Gunn Appears to Be Blaming Trump for Lagging Superman Movie...
VIP
Florida Republican Wants Government to Bestow ‘Dignity’ on Illegal Aliens With Eye on...
The Grift That Kept on Grifting: Pete Buttigieg Spent 80 Billion Dollars on...
VIP
Actor Jeff Daniels Calls Trump ‘Everything Wrong With Being a Human Being’
Activist Judge Lets Mexican Who Allegedly Decapitated a Woman Walk Free
VIP
Now Democrats Care About Free Speech
In Cringe Video, Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Returning to Africa, but Unfortunately Coming...
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Says So Many of the People Pushing the Lab Leak...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Certain Her Tour of Alligator Alcatraz Was ‘Sanitized’
On the 1-year Anniversary of Kamala Harris Replacing Biden, Let's Remember This NY...
VIP
James Gunn's Superman Is a Complete Failure and It’s Not Because of Wokeness
President Trump’s Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Agrees Republicans Worry About Their 'Physical Security' If They Defy...

Hunter Biden Has Harsh Words for George Clooney Over Urging His Dad to Drop Out of the 2024 Election

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on July 22, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Hunter Biden sat for scathing interviews on Monday. He ripped his Democrat Party and focused a lot of his ire on actor George Clooney. You’ll recall Clooney wrote an op-ed in the New York Times saying that President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Well, that didn’t sit too well with Hunter Biden. 

Advertisement

Clooney saw pushback coming, but not this bad. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

‘This is your brain on drugs. Any questions?’ Hunter seems a bit manic (if you know what we mean) if we’re being honest.

Posters say this Hunter Biden interview just points to a larger trend within the Democrat Party.

Yes, give us more!

Hunter is wildly on edge, and we’re fine with it.

Of course, he’s mad; his money has dried up. No one wants his ‘artwork’ now that Daddy Biden is no longer in the White House. No one was buying it because it was good or would appreciate over time.

Hunter may be angry at Clooney, but MAGA appreciates him for helping set up Kamala Harris, who turned in a disastrous election performance for the Democrat Party.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Every little bit helped. It was a team effort to the crater the Democrat Party and get President Donald Trump back in the White House where he belonged. This was Clooney's best starring role and he got a writer's credit.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GEORGE CLOONEY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Orange Kryptonite? James Gunn Appears to Be Blaming Trump for Lagging Superman Movie Box Office Overseas
Warren Squire
'Colbert Stays, Trump Must Go!' Protesters Gather In Futile Attempt to Save CBS' 'The Late Show'
Warren Squire
The Grift That Kept on Grifting: Pete Buttigieg Spent 80 Billion Dollars on DEI Initiatives
Eric V.
Activist Judge Lets Mexican Who Allegedly Decapitated a Woman Walk Free
Brett T.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Says So Many of the People Pushing the Lab Leak Theory WERE Racist
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement