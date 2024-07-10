Celeb Who Just Helped Raise Millions for Biden Explains Why It's Time for Joe to Step Down

The majority of Americans have become convinced during these last three and a half years that "Bidenomics" sucks, but for some of those who have more money than brains things are still going well. That's why actor George Clooney was able to get so many of them to open their checkbooks and donate to President Biden's reelection effort at a recent fundraiser:

Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for President Joe Biden that took in a record $30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history. George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those who took the stage at the 7,100-seat Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama, who both stressed the need to defeat former President Donald Trump in a race that’s expected to be exceedingly close.

That fundraiser was just a few days before the debate, and you know how that went.

Here's where things stand for Clooney now:

George Clooney hosted a big fundraiser for Biden last month. Now he's calling on him to drop out of the race.



"We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 10, 2024

NEW



George Clooney, who co-chaired a fundraiser for President Biden that raised $14 million dollars just a few weeks ago, calls on him to drop out.



“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal”… pic.twitter.com/E4cItpUsRV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 10, 2024

As usual, the real issue with these lefties is that they're now unable to pretend that Biden's condition is just a "cheap fake" Republican talking point.

Joe Biden loses the support of George Clooney. Fox News' Peter Doocy reads from a New York Times op-ed penned by the actor:



"I love Joe Biden as a senator, a vice president, and as a president...but he goes onto say he thinks they need a new presidential nominee."



Just a few… pic.twitter.com/9YIpqTc3p7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 10, 2024

According to Clooney, everybody can put the spin about Biden's debate performance being a one-off bad night to rest:

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

Isn't it pitiful how these people are only now stepping forward now that the evidence of Biden's decline is irrefutable?

It’s admirable to admit that you saw Biden was non compos mentis weeks ago but didn’t say anything until a public meltdown that revealed he was likely to lose?



Really? https://t.co/Hgpc4kIXMB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 10, 2024

Stunning and brave!

He’s so honest he didn’t say a word about it for weeks, and then only after urging from a corrupt regime trying to undo the will of its own voters. https://t.co/xZtCb7SRRN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 10, 2024

Bingo.

Few celebrities are closer with Obama than George Clooney - You can bet he ran this statement about Biden by Barack before it went public pic.twitter.com/ICSxEGpxU2 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 10, 2024

Permission has definitely been granted for lefty fundraisers to start saying things like that.