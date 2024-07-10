Ben Shapiro Drops MAJOR Receipts on 'Ad Cartel' After House Judiciary Finds They...
All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling...
No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About...
Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not...
OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years
Gaza Pier Update Provides Another Perfect Metaphor for the Biden Administration
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on...
Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)
Someone (Allegedly) Tried to Carjack the U.S. Marshals Guarding Justice Sotomayor’s Home
In Move That Seems Like a Political Ploy, White House Quietly Pivots on...
CBS News Looks Into Project 2025, the 'Blueprint' for a Second Trump Term
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Dr. Jill Biden Says the Decision Has Been Made — She's All-In
Reuters: Biden Is Now Deporting More People Than Trump

Celeb Who Just Helped Raise Millions for Biden Explains Why It's Time for Joe to Step Down

Doug P.  |  12:47 PM on July 10, 2024
Meme screenshot

The majority of Americans have become convinced during these last three and a half years that "Bidenomics" sucks, but for some of those who have more money than brains things are still going well. That's why actor George Clooney was able to get so many of them to open their checkbooks and donate to President Biden's reelection effort at a recent fundraiser:

Advertisement

Some of Hollywood’s brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for President Joe Biden that took in a record $30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history. 

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those who took the stage at the 7,100-seat Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama, who both stressed the need to defeat former President Donald Trump in a race that’s expected to be exceedingly close.

That fundraiser was just a few days before the debate, and you know how that went.

Here's where things stand for Clooney now:

Recommended

All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling (Cue Test Pattern)
Doug P.
Advertisement

As usual, the real issue with these lefties is that they're now unable to pretend that Biden's condition is just a "cheap fake" Republican talking point.

According to Clooney, everybody can put the spin about Biden's debate performance being a one-off bad night to rest

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. 

Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

Advertisement

Isn't it pitiful how these people are only now stepping forward now that the evidence of Biden's decline is irrefutable?

Stunning and brave!

Bingo.

Permission has definitely been granted for lefty fundraisers to start saying things like that.

Tags: GEORGE CLOONEY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling (Cue Test Pattern)
Doug P.
No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025
Doug P.
OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years
Grateful Calvin
Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW)
Doug P.
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
Brett T.
Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling (Cue Test Pattern) Doug P.
Advertisement