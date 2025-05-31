San Diego Councilman Calls ICE Terrorists, Urges Public to ‘Fight Back’

Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

People are already fighting back against ICE. Neighborhood AWFLs surround ICE agents' vehicles and cling to illegal aliens who are being arrested. Rep LaMonica McIver has been charged with assaulting an ICE agent with her closed fist and her prodigious gut. People have doxxed ICE agents, putting up posters of their home addresses and phone numbers.

But that's all supposedly OK, because ICE is "state-sponsored terrorism," according to an Instagram post from San Diego City Council President Sean Elon-Rivera, and "anyone who cares about freedom — and true safety — should be fighting back." That sure sounds like an incitement of violence.

"This isn't safety. It's state-sponsored terrorism."

"Hello to the fascists who've found their way to my account… I said what I meant and I meant what I said."

They don't seem to care if ICE is there to arrest murderers, sex offenders, gang members, or fentanyl dealers. Democrats will do their best to shield illegal aliens from the law, no matter what.

***

