San Diego Councilman Calls ICE Terrorists, Urges Public to ‘Fight Back’

People are already fighting back against ICE. Neighborhood AWFLs surround ICE agents' vehicles and cling to illegal aliens who are being arrested. Rep LaMonica McIver has been charged with assaulting an ICE agent with her closed fist and her prodigious gut. People have doxxed ICE agents, putting up posters of their home addresses and phone numbers.

But that's all supposedly OK, because ICE is "state-sponsored terrorism," according to an Instagram post from San Diego City Council President Sean Elon-Rivera, and "anyone who cares about freedom — and true safety — should be fighting back." That sure sounds like an incitement of violence.

NEW: San Diego Democrat city councilman @SeanEloRivera calls ICE “terrorists” in an Instagram post, alleging they are committing “state-sponsored terrorism”, & urging the public to “fight back”.



This, after @GovTimWalz & Congressman @danielsgoldman both called ICE the “Gestapo”. pic.twitter.com/taR8GT03jC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 31, 2025

"This isn't safety. It's state-sponsored terrorism."

The councilman is doubling down. pic.twitter.com/vykrhcDbzR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 31, 2025

"Hello to the fascists who've found their way to my account… I said what I meant and I meant what I said."

Sounds like incitement and insurrection. Solitary confinement. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) May 31, 2025

Laying the groundwork for the follow on violence against the agents — M (@MLfc4588) May 31, 2025

What does @SeanEloRivera have in mind by "fight back"?



Does he want the Honduran cartels to to take up arms and rise up? — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) May 31, 2025

Very irresponsible rhetoric that will get someone killed. My god, I just can’t believe we have elected officials who don’t think laws should be enforced . — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) May 31, 2025

Theater kids can be so dramatic when they grow up. — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) May 31, 2025

This is why ICE recruitment is setting new records.



Heck, I might even consider unretiring from the military to join these patriotic Americans that are trying to safeguard lives and communities! — Steve (@GoTime22) May 31, 2025

ICE is official law enforcement.



Interfering with law enforcement operations is a criminal act, not civil disobedience. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) May 31, 2025

So the question is, will there be a reckoning? … these pathetic losers still calling for a “fight”… I guess they’re ready to set cities in fire again? What does it mean to “fight back”? Calling for violence not a good look. — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) May 31, 2025

What exactly does fight back mean Sean? — Frostedsleet Says (@kell38707) May 31, 2025

This is an open call for violent opposition against duly-elected law enforcement.



This is insane.



This is the Democrat party. — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) May 31, 2025

From the same morons that brought you disasters like “defund the police” . All these people know how to do is destroy the foundations for our civil society. — Activist News (@activistnews) May 31, 2025

They don't seem to care if ICE is there to arrest murderers, sex offenders, gang members, or fentanyl dealers. Democrats will do their best to shield illegal aliens from the law, no matter what.

