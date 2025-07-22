'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden Exited the 2024 Election

Whoa, Nellie! Did Hunter Biden have himself a day yesterday or WHAT?

Beginning with his profanity-laced tirade about illegal immigration (and threatening the government of El Salvador), followed by his profanity-laced tirade against Obama bro Tommy Vietor and actor George Clooney, THEN followed by his (surprisingly not profanity-laced) tirade about how his laptop is STILL 'Russian disinformation,' even far-left Democrats like Chris Cillizza were giving him the 'throat-slash' signal and telling him to shut his mouth.

But if there's one thing for certain about 'the smartest man Joe knows,' it's that he doesn't need to listen to anyone.

During one part of his media tsunami yesterday, Hunter also basically said out loud what everyone knew in 2024, but no Democrat would admit. It was Nancy Pelosi who took his father out into the boat, a la Fredo Corleone at the end of Godfather II.

Watch (once again, this is profanity-laced):

Hunter Biden admits that Nancy Pelosi was the one who drove his dad out of the race:



"They already made a decision. They clearly made a decision. When I say 'they' I mean the Speaker." pic.twitter.com/nHjXlrB3Rs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

We can understand why Hunter would be upset with Pelosi and her daughter. After all, it's basically been revealed that he (or Jill) was making most of the decisions in the Oval Office during Biden's last year in office. Who wouldn't be mad that their cushy gig as shadow President got destroyed by the former Speaker of the House?

But still, it can't make any Democrat comfortable that Hunter is now saying all of this out loud.

Hunter should absolutely keep talking and someone should give him another book deal. https://t.co/IW9oQHhVu1 — Jeff Eager (@Jeff_Eager) July 21, 2025

Now that he was given a blanket pardon (in one of the few that the 46th President actually signed himself), he should be subpoenaed and forced to testify about everything that went on in the White House in 2024, his business dealings long before that, and, if there's time, maybe they can get around to that 'mystery' bag of cocaine in the West Wing as well.

No doubt, Pelosi wanted him out.



But the thing Hunter doesn't mention is that no one could force his father out of the race. He was president. He could have stayed in.



Why didn't he? We all know why, but I'd like to hear Hunter say it. https://t.co/sxLdmwJfOY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 21, 2025

Yes, we know why he didn't.

But we'd also like to know what Pelosi threatened him with in order to get him to go along with his own defenestration.

Will never not be funny how Biden got his revenge on Pelosi forcing him out by dropping Kamala in her lap https://t.co/nkTTtCp3Kh pic.twitter.com/XpnaHN7TFb — Aetius (@AetiusRF) July 21, 2025

That was so well-played, it couldn't have been the President who forced her on the Democrats by immediately endorsing her and shutting out any possible alternatives.

Maybe that was Hunter's call as well.

Whoever thought that trotting Hunter out to interviews regarding his father's Administration was a good idea should be given a bonus by the RNC- https://t.co/53UR8G2Y8T — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 21, 2025

The funniest part about everything yesterday is that even after he has been revealed to be a degenerate and a disgrace, Hunter still thinks he holds the righteous ground among Democrats.

He may not be entirely wrong about that, looking at the rest of the party these days.

Hunters about taking names, kicking a**, and selling poop art. And brother, he’s all out of poop art. — ragekage (@KG76554) July 21, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHA!

If Hunter insists on continuing to talk in public, we may have to buy some stock in Orville Redenbacher's.

I hope he continues to talk s*** about the Democrats for as long as possible. pic.twitter.com/4WuFw6eEd8 — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) July 21, 2025

Come on, man. Only Hunter knows the truth about Corn Pop.

Hunter, I will provide unlimited crack and whatever else you'd like if you come sit down for 2 hours and spill all the tea. — Make America American Again (@deepinthebusch) July 22, 2025

There were many people on social media, including our own JustMindy, who were convinced yesterday that there is no way Hunter is clean and sober, given how hard he went off yesterday.

Call that another 'secret' that is about as surprising as the sun rising in the East.

I guess she could no longer "Open Biden," and had no use for him at that point. https://t.co/2ofH9xFklO pic.twitter.com/8JArLSCiNL — Shannon Ford 🇺🇸 (@shannonfordUSA) July 21, 2025

Yikes.

Well, we already KNOW that she's not sober.

This is one of the central missing/weak points in “Original Sin.” Pelosi was clearly the kingmaker in the dropout process. Schumer has tried playing himself up post-election. But in the moment, and immediately after it, everyone knew it was Pelosi. https://t.co/jWx3R2mgCR — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) July 21, 2025

Returning to Godfather II, the only thing that would make this more delicious would be Hunter strutting up to Pelosi at some DC function, kissing her hard on the lips, and telling her, 'I know it was you. You broke my heart.'

And now we already regret conjuring up that mental image.

But by all means, Hunter Biden, please keep talking. We can see the left in America sweating and squirming every time you pull that microphone up to your face.

Just don't try to snort it like it was Parmesan cheese.

