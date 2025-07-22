As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine...
Now Democrats Care About Free Speech

'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden Exited the 2024 Election

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Whoa, Nellie! Did Hunter Biden have himself a day yesterday or WHAT? 

Beginning with his profanity-laced tirade about illegal immigration (and threatening the government of El Salvador), followed by his profanity-laced tirade against Obama bro Tommy Vietor and actor George Clooney, THEN followed by his (surprisingly not profanity-laced) tirade about how his laptop is STILL 'Russian disinformation,' even far-left Democrats like Chris Cillizza were giving him the 'throat-slash' signal and telling him to shut his mouth.

But if there's one thing for certain about 'the smartest man Joe knows,' it's that he doesn't need to listen to anyone. 

During one part of his media tsunami yesterday, Hunter also basically said out loud what everyone knew in 2024, but no Democrat would admit. It was Nancy Pelosi who took his father out into the boat, a la Fredo Corleone at the end of Godfather II

Watch (once again, this is profanity-laced):  

We can understand why Hunter would be upset with Pelosi and her daughter. After all, it's basically been revealed that he (or Jill) was making most of the decisions in the Oval Office during Biden's last year in office. Who wouldn't be mad that their cushy gig as shadow President got destroyed by the former Speaker of the House? 

But still, it can't make any Democrat comfortable that Hunter is now saying all of this out loud. 

Now that he was given a blanket pardon (in one of the few that the 46th President actually signed himself), he should be subpoenaed and forced to testify about everything that went on in the White House in 2024, his business dealings long before that, and, if there's time, maybe they can get around to that 'mystery' bag of cocaine in the West Wing as well. 

Yes, we know why he didn't. 

But we'd also like to know what Pelosi threatened him with in order to get him to go along with his own defenestration. 

That was so well-played, it couldn't have been the President who forced her on the Democrats by immediately endorsing her and shutting out any possible alternatives. 

Maybe that was Hunter's call as well. 

The funniest part about everything yesterday is that even after he has been revealed to be a degenerate and a disgrace, Hunter still thinks he holds the righteous ground among Democrats. 

He may not be entirely wrong about that, looking at the rest of the party these days. 

HAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHA!

If Hunter insists on continuing to talk in public, we may have to buy some stock in Orville Redenbacher's. 

Come on, man. Only Hunter knows the truth about Corn Pop. 

There were many people on social media, including our own JustMindy, who were convinced yesterday that there is no way Hunter is clean and sober, given how hard he went off yesterday. 

Call that another 'secret' that is about as surprising as the sun rising in the East. 

Yikes. 

Well, we already KNOW that she's not sober. 

Returning to Godfather II, the only thing that would make this more delicious would be Hunter strutting up to Pelosi at some DC function, kissing her hard on the lips, and telling her, 'I know it was you. You broke my heart.' 

And now we already regret conjuring up that mental image. 

But by all means, Hunter Biden, please keep talking. We can see the left in America sweating and squirming every time you pull that microphone up to your face.

Just don't try to snort it like it was Parmesan cheese.  

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as everything they have tried to hide is being revealed.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

