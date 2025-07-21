Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Fires Back After Hunter Biden's Profane Rant About the Dems

VIP
Doug P. | 1:25 PM on July 21, 2025
meme

If you were interviewing former President Joe Biden's son Hunter this week one of your first questions might be "hey, how come your 'art' career seems to have stalled?"

But instead the topics during a recent interview with Hunter Biden included illegal immigration (he's all for it because the labor is super cheap) and Hunter's thoughts on the Democrats who helped show his dad to the door. 

Somebody seems quite furious that many Democrats brought the family business to a faster-than-expected end. Watch (language warning): 

When it comes to the "Obama bros" specifically, Hunter said "the Pod Save America guys were junior f*****g speech writers on Barack Obama's Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him making millions."

Ex Obama bro Tommy Vietor didn't appreciate that. 

Pass the popcorn!

Yeah, because when you look at Obama and his adviser bros the LAST thing you think of is "arrogant" (cue massive eye roll). 

Right!?

It's like watching a game where you wished it was possible for both teams to lose. In the larger picture if it helps keep the Democrats losing it'll be a big ol' win for Team America. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like the Biden Crime Family and the cabal of crooked Democrats who enabled them. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

