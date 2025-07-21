Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Fires Back After Hunter Biden's Profane Rant About the Dems

If you were interviewing former President Joe Biden's son Hunter this week one of your first questions might be "hey, how come your 'art' career seems to have stalled?"

But instead the topics during a recent interview with Hunter Biden included illegal immigration (he's all for it because the labor is super cheap) and Hunter's thoughts on the Democrats who helped show his dad to the door.

Somebody seems quite furious that many Democrats brought the family business to a faster-than-expected end. Watch (language warning):

Hunter Biden RAGES against Democrats who helped push his dad out of the 2024 race:



“F**k you. What do you have to do with f**king anything? Why do I have to f**king listen to you.”pic.twitter.com/wyojGAERc7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

When it comes to the "Obama bros" specifically, Hunter said "the Pod Save America guys were junior f*****g speech writers on Barack Obama's Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him making millions."

Ex Obama bro Tommy Vietor didn't appreciate that.

Pass the popcorn!

It's good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for how his family's insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we're all now living with. https://t.co/yTSArRnVzb — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2025

Yeah, because when you look at Obama and his adviser bros the LAST thing you think of is "arrogant" (cue massive eye roll).

In fairness, you guys have made a pretty good living of working at the whitehouse for 3 years lmfao — George Santos for NYC Mayor (@woulhgjkfd) July 21, 2025

Right!?

I didn't vote for this, but I'm here for it. https://t.co/qjHuFksApi pic.twitter.com/1i1mIuuYnl — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 21, 2025

It's like watching a game where you wished it was possible for both teams to lose. In the larger picture if it helps keep the Democrats losing it'll be a big ol' win for Team America.

*****

