Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter Biden to Stop Talking

Earlier, we told you how Hunter Biden sat down for an interview, one that devolved into a profanity-laced tirade that didn't help the Democratic Party at all.

The optics of having Hunter -- who was pardoned for his various crimes by his own father -- speak out about his dad's mental state and illegal immigration is terrible optics.

And even Chris Cillizza knows this:

Dude needs to stop talking. Like right now. https://t.co/Kbl5XAvXrY — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 21, 2025

Scared, Chris?

Why?

This is who he’s is and who he’s been. — Tandy (@dantypo) July 21, 2025

Yeah, why, Chris?

Chris, are you rooting for a side? pic.twitter.com/fH9eHIisnO — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 21, 2025

He said they don't do that.

But he’s doing so well — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2025

A real bang-up job.

Hahahahahahaha.

I can't wait for him to run in a few years and for you to endorse him. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 21, 2025

This writer was thinking the same thing: are they really trying to position Hunter to run for political office?

Cause EL OH EL if they are.

Come on, Chris. This is the most sane thing a Biden has said in over 5 years - Let him talk. — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) July 21, 2025

Ha!

You still have a lot of work to do to remove your left-wing/progressive bias so that you can be a better, more objective journalist. I know it is difficult, but try to push both sides and get to the bottom of the issues. Otherwise you'll continue losing credibility as a DNC hack https://t.co/zTQAR4fPFf — TUka BuggattiV (@TUkaTeslamodelY) July 21, 2025

Cillizza has credibility?

That's news to us.

Why does a "reporter" care @ChrisCillizza the more he talks the more you have for a story...or is the story one you don't want to report on? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3OTQZj2Hep — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) July 21, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

You answered your own question.

As he does.

The comments here are really good reading.



Good job everyone! 😆 https://t.co/ORCehIO70Z — PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) July 21, 2025

They really are good reading.

