Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter Biden to Stop Talking

Earlier, we told you how Hunter Biden sat down for an interview, one that devolved into a profanity-laced tirade that didn't help the Democratic Party at all.
The optics of having Hunter -- who was pardoned for his various crimes by his own father -- speak out about his dad's mental state and illegal immigration is terrible optics.
And even Chris Cillizza knows this:
Dude needs to stop talking. Like right now. https://t.co/Kbl5XAvXrY— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 21, 2025
Scared, Chris?
Why?— Tandy (@dantypo) July 21, 2025
This is who he’s is and who he’s been.
Yeah, why, Chris?
Chris, are you rooting for a side? pic.twitter.com/fH9eHIisnO— Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 21, 2025
He said they don't do that.
But he’s doing so well— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2025
A real bang-up job.
July 21, 2025
Hahahahahahaha.
I can't wait for him to run in a few years and for you to endorse him.— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 21, 2025
This writer was thinking the same thing: are they really trying to position Hunter to run for political office?
Cause EL OH EL if they are.
Come on, Chris. This is the most sane thing a Biden has said in over 5 years - Let him talk.— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) July 21, 2025
Ha!
You still have a lot of work to do to remove your left-wing/progressive bias so that you can be a better, more objective journalist. I know it is difficult, but try to push both sides and get to the bottom of the issues. Otherwise you'll continue losing credibility as a DNC hack https://t.co/zTQAR4fPFf— TUka BuggattiV (@TUkaTeslamodelY) July 21, 2025
Recommended
Cillizza has credibility?
That's news to us.
Why does a "reporter" care @ChrisCillizza the more he talks the more you have for a story...or is the story one you don't want to report on? 🤷♂️ https://t.co/3OTQZj2Hep— Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) July 21, 2025
Ding! Ding! Ding!
You answered your own question.
"Journalists don't pick sides." - Chris Cillizza, lying. https://t.co/tF3S8vRFgz— RBe (@RBPundit) July 21, 2025
As he does.
The comments here are really good reading.— PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) July 21, 2025
Good job everyone! 😆 https://t.co/ORCehIO70Z
They really are good reading.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member