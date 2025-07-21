House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After...
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is...
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post...
Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Karen Bass Plays DUMB on CBS, Pretends Unmasked ICE Agents Won't Be Targeted...
Bro. Adam Schiff Nervously WHINES About Trump Smearing HIM With Phony Investigations and...
'How Is This Real?' Dems Are Sharing What's Basically a PSA for Slave...
Border's Open, Felons Roam: More 'Saintly Migrants' Prove They Are Just Here to...
VIP
D-Bag Andrew Tate Attacks Matt Walsh for Blasting Polygamy and Wow, That Was...
Texts and Emails Reveal Hillary's Camp in Cahoots with Obama's White House to...
CBS Clutches Pearls When It Learns U.S. Immigration Head Plans to ENFORCE IMMIGRATION...

Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter Biden to Stop Talking

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 21, 2025
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you how Hunter Biden sat down for an interview, one that devolved into a profanity-laced tirade that didn't help the Democratic Party at all.

The optics of having Hunter -- who was pardoned for his various crimes by his own father -- speak out about his dad's mental state and illegal immigration is terrible optics.

Advertisement

And even Chris Cillizza knows this:

Scared, Chris?

Yeah, why, Chris?

He said they don't do that.

A real bang-up job.

Hahahahahahaha.

This writer was thinking the same thing: are they really trying to position Hunter to run for political office?

Cause EL OH EL if they are.

Ha!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Cillizza has credibility?

That's news to us.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

You answered your own question.

As he does.

They really are good reading.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS CILLIZZA DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After His Interview
Doug P.
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
Brett T.
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over Ending Department of Education
Amy Curtis
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post Over Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is Over the Target
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement