Inside the $50 Million Shadow Agency That Tried to Censor Americans

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

We know from the Twitter Files that the Biden administration had a heavy thumb on the social media platforms. You could be censored on Twitter 1.0 for questioning the COVID lab leak theory, for trying to share the Hunter Biden laptop story, or for calling Brian Stelter a "pansy." Judges even told President Joe Biden to lay off the censorship.

This is a lengthy thread, but it contains excerpts from Secretary of State Marco Rubio's interview with Mike Benz in which he reveals the shadow agency inside the State Department that existed to silence people on social media, in the name of election interference.

Just like they did by renaming all of the DEI departments but keeping them in place.

Vice President J.D. Vance really hit a nerve at the Munich Security Conference when he called out the EU for the erosion of free speech.

As you well know, if you've been reading Twitchy regularly.

Just today, President Trump told U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to uncensor his social media platform Truth Social. Starmer responded, saying he’s not censoring anyone. No, you can say whatever you want, but you might go to prison for it. Just this weekend, we reported on the U.K. assembling "an elite team of police officers" to monitor social media for "anti-migrant sentiment" to "flag early signs of potential civil unrest." 

Defund. Shut it down. Make arrests. Do something.

