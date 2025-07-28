We All Know He's LYING: Keir Starmer Says the U.K. Doesn't Censor Anyone (They Just Put Them In Prison)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thinks we're stupid.

Just two days ago, we told you the U.K. has started an 'elite' police force that will monitor social media for 'anti-immigrant sentiment.' That sounds pretty much like censorship to us, especially in a country where you can go to jail for saying mean things online and authorities investigate you for deleted posts. The U.K. also tried to monitor U.S. tech companies, using regulatory rules to 'interfere at the level of product design and to stop any tech acquisition.'

So, yeah, the U.K. censors its citizens.

Even if Keir Starmer says they don't:

BREAKING: Trump tells UK PM Keir Starmer to uncensor his social media platform Truth Social — Starmer responds, saying he’s not censoring anyone. pic.twitter.com/qfYOut39RV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2025

This is a lie.

We all know it's a lie.

UK gaslights world on its arrest-happy censorship. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) July 28, 2025

It's total gaslighting.

That's mostly true.



They do allow their people to say whatever they want.



The police just arrest the people that say things the government doesn't want to be said. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) July 28, 2025

Touché.

Starmer is a liar. — Author Adam Bray #StarWars (@authoradambray) July 28, 2025

Yes. Yes, he is.

I love living in the United States — Mathew V. Liberto (@MoonlightAsada) July 28, 2025

So do we.

Even though Starmer and the UK call on X censorship all the time — Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) July 28, 2025

All. The. Time.

He doesn’t consider right wing people to be people so in his mind, he’s not telling a lie — Remembering Pets (@Rememberingpets) July 28, 2025

Also a fair point.

Didn’t Starmer recently brag about locking UK citizens up for social media posts complaining about immigration? — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) July 28, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

'We're not censoring anyone.. LOL'



Literal '1984' s**t now. https://t.co/dFSCdg7dT0 — A Quantum Cat (@AQuantumCat1) July 28, 2025

They see Orwell as an instruction manual and not a cautionary tale.

We don’t censor anyone… we let you say whatever you want and then we come to your house and arrest you for a Facebook post. https://t.co/PMqRdK652m — TrueBlueRebel (@gigabasedd) July 28, 2025

Bingo.

PM @Keir_Starmer says they do not censor anyone or anything!



I believe his people will highly disagree. https://t.co/fTW3PJ3EpA — David LaDuke (@DavidLaDuke3) July 28, 2025

They would.

But they don't want to end up in prison for 'hate speech.'

