We All Know He's LYING: Keir Starmer Says the U.K. Doesn't Censor Anyone (They Just Put Them In Prison)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 28, 2025
Twitchy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thinks we're stupid.

Just two days ago, we told you the U.K. has started an 'elite' police force that will monitor social media for 'anti-immigrant sentiment.' That sounds pretty much like censorship to us, especially in a country where you can go to jail for saying mean things online and authorities investigate you for deleted posts. The U.K. also tried to monitor U.S. tech companies, using regulatory rules to 'interfere at the level of product design and to stop any tech acquisition.'

So, yeah, the U.K. censors its citizens.

Even if Keir Starmer says they don't:

This is a lie.

We all know it's a lie.

It's total gaslighting.

Touché.

Yes. Yes, he is.

So do we.

All. The. Time.

Also a fair point.

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

They see Orwell as an instruction manual and not a cautionary tale.

Bingo.

They would.

But they don't want to end up in prison for 'hate speech.'

