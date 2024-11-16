Adam Schiff: A President Who Cared Would Want to Ensure His Nominees Were...
UK Police Investigate Telegraph Columnist Over Deleted Year-Old Tweet

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on November 16, 2024
Twitchy

The United Kingdom is really making it clear lately that they don't have a First Amendment. Multiple people have been arrested for praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic. No bullhorn, no signs, just silent prayer. And Scotland passed a hate speech law that makes it a crime to criticize migrants, or even have a meme on your phone.

Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson had police visit her home after a complaint about a year-old deleted tweet. What did she say? Who turned her in? The BBC reports in a piece with a warning that the article contains language that some people may find offensive:

The BBC has seen the now-deleted post that the police complaint relates to, which dates from 16 November last year. It shows an image of two police officers standing next to two men holding what appears to be a flag of the Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The post tags the Metropolitan Police alongside the words “how dare they”.

It adds: “Invited to pose for a photo with lovely peaceful British Friends of Israel on Saturday police refused. Look at this lot smiling with the Jew haters.”

Here's what Pearson has to say for herself:

5. Senior lawyers say my tweet does “not come near the threshold for criminal prosecution”. 

6. But Essex Police upgraded the accusation from Non-Crime Hate Incident to offence under the Public order Act. Why?

7. Essex Police visited my home but refused to specify either the accusation or the accuser.

8. Under pressure, Essex Police deployed the terrorist-fighting Gold Command to investigate a solitary Welsh journalist 5ft 4 inches who still believes in freedom of speech. Weird, I know.

9. This is all nonsense. Deeply sinister, frightening nonsense and wholly disproportionate police over-reach if you ask me.

10. Last night, I realised I no longer feel safe in my own country. A terrible moment.

As Elon Musk said, “This must stop.” It really must.

Bulwark Writer Wants Proof the Jerusalem Cross Is a Normal Symbol of Their Faith
Brett T.
The BBC reports that police are defending their actions: "In a statement, Essex Police said officers 'went to a residential address to arrange a time to do an interview with a woman about a complaint made by a member of the public'”.

… and NOTHING will change their thinking until the Right grabs hold of this machinery and turns it on them.

Candidate Kamala Harris told a stunned Jake Tapper that people "are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight." And her running mate Tim Walz said that freedom of speech doesn't come with a guarantee of disinformation or hate speech.

The U.K. government even threatened to extradite and arrest Elon Musk for inciting British rioters with his posts.

***

