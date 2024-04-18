BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD

Gen-Z activist Olivia Julianna asked adults what it was like for them when Trump won in 2016. Now, we're pretty sure she didn't mean for us to read through the responses and laugh our backsides off BUT here we are.

What was it like to be an adult when Trump won the election in 2016? I know how it felt as a 9th grade— but how did people feel? Did people know he’d be as bad as he way? That Roe would be overturned? — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) April 17, 2024

Honestly, we're not sure how any of these people can care for themselves on a day-to-day basis after reading all of this whining and gnashing of teeth.

I cried. Mostly because i couldn't believe that many people in America were bigots and racists. — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) April 17, 2024

Ugh, we'd pay real money if any of them would read another book or watch another show on Hulu.

A gut-punch.



It felt surreal, particularly to those of us from NY.



The feeling that the most qualified and experienced person lost was, and still is, devastating. And although I didn’t know specifically the damage that was going unfold, I just knew it was coming.



We all lost… pic.twitter.com/Ipe9iu5pdz — ⚔️ 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎 𝕷 𝖉𝖊 𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 👄 (@BonneHellcat) April 17, 2024

Hillary was the most qualified and experienced person.

What now?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I was horrified. I stayed up to watch and I cried when it was clear that Hillary lost. Devastated doesn’t begin to describe how I felt. I knew that Hell was arriving. — Diana💫 (@To_The_Nines_9) April 17, 2024

Woof.

No, most people were underestimating how bad he’d be. That’s why he won.



I thought he’d be terrible, but he surpassed my expectations by a lot.



Likening him to a Nazi was a lot harder back then, because he was amorphous in a lot of ways. Today it’s a lot more obvious. — stacy (@stacycay) April 17, 2024

Awww yes, Trump the Nazi. Coming from a trans-activist like 'Stacy,' that means so much.

I cried. I could see what was coming like it was a bullet train. — Your Punk Mom (@YourPunkMom) April 17, 2024

Right? Lower taxes, peace in the Middle East, a secure border, job growth, and a healthy economy. THE HORROR.

I spent the day after the 2016 election crying in my office. I rode in an elevator with a woman who was sobbing. An attorney told me we lost the Supreme Court for a generation last night. Anyone paying attention knew how bad it was going to be. — PinkLadyLA (@PinkLadyLA) April 17, 2024

Jeebus, these broads have got to get a life.

It felt like the end of the world.

My Facebook post shortly after was “forgive them Father for they know not what they’ve done.”



All of my worst fears came true.



We will not recover until we remake SCOTUS. — 🟧Kay Ban Weapons of War Mar🇺🇦🌻🛹🥁👠💉💉💉 (@BluTexGal) April 17, 2024

The end of the world.

Wow.

I was texting to friends while I was watching the news and crying. I live in New York City. I knew just how bad it would be. — Judith Newman (@judithn111) April 17, 2024

Poor Judith. She was texting and watching the news ...

It felt utterly beyond awful. It was truly terrible. — Iran News Now (@IranNewsNow) April 17, 2024

Utterly beyond awful.

And these people vote.

.@Oliviajulianna

This is such a great question. Your curiosity is understandable. Like most others, despair, tears, and helplessness. Thoughts of his being removed after 4 months were real. Life was a roller coaster; living in the state of "what will he do next".

Let us ensure… — IslandGirl☮ (@IslandG41370138) April 17, 2024

Sorry, we just can't with this ... holy crap.

I remember feeling like I’d gotten punched. It was horrible. So depressing and frightening. — Sue Crean (@SueCrean) April 17, 2024

Punched.

K.

What a bunch of entitled babies. Goodness.

There were plenty of people on her post also talking about how great it was:

Probably the best day of my life politically. Sad to see what Biden and frankly Satan have done to this country. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) April 17, 2024

I was jubilant that the Hilabeast was deflated. — Bill Hinds (@billhinds302) April 18, 2024

It was glorious. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) April 18, 2024

Yes horrible time. Lower taxes, lower energy costs, lower food prices, surging 401k’s, no wars, totally unthinkable chaos! — America Primero (@primero_america) April 17, 2024

Heh.

But truly, the posts like these ...

My phone blue up at 2am. I tried to ignore it, but it wouldn’t stop. I looked at the phone and my heart sank. I didn’t sleep the rest of the night. — Lola Jordan (@lolarites) April 17, 2024

... made the article worth writing.

