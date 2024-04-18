Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT...
The 'Inclusive' Left Has a Message for Female Republicans
Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri...
WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended...
Sen. Rand Paul Spends Several Minutes Blasting DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Biden's Open...
NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT...
NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week...
Bill Maher's Audience Goes Silent When He Reveals Vile (but Honest) Abortion Position
Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memor...
NBC News/AP Refuse to Use 'L'-Word When Reporting How Biden's 'Off On Details'...
Biden Tells Reporter Who Sees Only Trump Signs in Pa. He's Not Driving...
WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lyin...
Radical Liberal Reduced to Tears When Forced to Face Consequences of Her Own...
Tucker Carlson Says Red States Produce 'Dumbest, Most Liberal Republicans' and Dan Crensha...

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on April 18, 2024
Twitchy

Gen-Z activist Olivia Julianna asked adults what it was like for them when Trump won in 2016. Now, we're pretty sure she didn't mean for us to read through the responses and laugh our backsides off BUT here we are.

Advertisement

Honestly, we're not sure how any of these people can care for themselves on a day-to-day basis after reading all of this whining and gnashing of teeth.

Ugh, we'd pay real money if any of them would read another book or watch another show on Hulu.

Hillary was the most qualified and experienced person.

What now?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Woof.

Recommended

WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans
Sam J.
Advertisement

Awww yes, Trump the Nazi. Coming from a trans-activist like 'Stacy,' that means so much.

Right? Lower taxes, peace in the Middle East, a secure border, job growth, and a healthy economy. THE HORROR.

Jeebus, these broads have got to get a life.

The end of the world.

Wow.

Poor Judith. She was texting and watching the news ... 

Utterly beyond awful.

And these people vote.

Advertisement

Sorry, we just can't with this ... holy crap. 

Punched. 

K.

What a bunch of entitled babies. Goodness.

There were plenty of people on her post also talking about how great it was:

Heh.

But truly, the posts like these ...

... made the article worth writing.

======================================================================

Related:

Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri Berliner for Resigning

WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended from Barnard

Advertisement

NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT Being Good Enough (Watch)

NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week WORSE (Watch)

Chuck Schumer Whining About Impeachment Inspires HUMILIATING Stroll Down His Twitter/Memory Lane and WOW

WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans

======================================================================

Tags: 2016 ELECTION TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans
Sam J.
Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri Berliner for Resigning
Sam J.
WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended From Barnard
Sam J.
Sen. Rand Paul Spends Several Minutes Blasting DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Biden's Open Border
Doug P.
NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT Being Good Enough (Watch)
Sam J.
NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week WORSE (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: National Guard Captain NUKES J6 Narrative, Accuses Federal Govt. of Straight-Up Lying to Americans Sam J.
Advertisement