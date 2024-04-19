AOC RAGES at Barnard and Columbia for Suspending Pro-Hamas Protesters and X Just Points and LAUGHS

AOC is big mad at Barnard and Columbia for holding antisemitic, pro-Hamas protesters accountable for their behavior on campus. Wonder if this has anything to do with her pal Ilhan Omar's daughter getting suspended yesterday.

Pretty sure it does.

What is going on here @BarnardCollege @Columbia?



How does a student with no disciplinary record suddenly get to a suspension less than 24 hours after a nonviolent protest?



What merits asymmetric crackdowns on Palestinian human rights protests? https://t.co/omIFZLcvpl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 19, 2024

Palestinian human rights protesters?

Is that what she's calling them now?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Easy: she violated the rules. Stop defending Hamas sympathizers. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 19, 2024

Seems pretty simple to us.

If these students don't want to be suspended they should obey the rules and not defend terrorists.

See? Simple.

And here we have a lawmaker who is clueless about the law. You don’t get a get out of jail free card on the first law violation. How depressing that I have to explain this to someone at the highest levels of the US government. — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) April 19, 2024

Oh, she knows.

Was it an actual peaceful protest, or the “mostly peaceful” kind you guys love so much? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 19, 2024

Mostly peaceful.

Heh.

We see what Nick did there.

Ain't that the truth?

