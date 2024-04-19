Hawley Lights a Fire Under Mayorkas, Leaves Him Sweating After Fiery Exchange
AOC RAGES at Barnard and Columbia for Suspending Pro-Hamas Protesters and X Just Points and LAUGHS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on April 19, 2024
Meme

AOC is big mad at Barnard and Columbia for holding antisemitic, pro-Hamas protesters accountable for their behavior on campus. Wonder if this has anything to do with her pal Ilhan Omar's daughter getting suspended yesterday.

Pretty sure it does.

Palestinian human rights protesters?

Is that what she's calling them now?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hoo boy.

Seems pretty simple to us.

If these students don't want to be suspended they should obey the rules and not defend terrorists.

See? Simple.

Oh, she knows.

Riley Gaines Calls Biden Out for 'Officially Abolishing Title IX As We Know It' Point by Damning Point
Sam J.
Mostly peaceful.

Heh.

We see what Nick did there.

Ain't that the truth?

*EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeachment Charges

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD

Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri Berliner for Resigning

WOW! Antisemite Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Ilhan Omar's 'Psycho Daughter' Suspended from Barnard

NYC Council Woman Goes OFF on Illegals Whining About Their Free Stuff NOT Being Good Enough (Watch)

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL AOC

Riley Gaines Calls Biden Out for 'Officially Abolishing Title IX As We Know It' Point by Damning Point
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About His Grandchildren Than Trump
Grateful Calvin
*EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeachment Charges
Sam J.
WH Adviser Says Biden Will Make Sure Gas Prices 'Remain Affordable' (Yeah, About That...)
Doug P.
Meet the Canadian Katherine Maher: Head of CBC Is EXACTLY As Deranged a Leftist As NPR CEO
Grateful Calvin
Monopoly on DERP: Elizabeth Warren Sounds Off on Apple iPhone and Gets Blasted
FuzzyChimp

