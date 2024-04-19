EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeachment Charges

Any time a politician tells you their actions were necessary and proper you know they're full of it, and that goes double for a Democrat. Take for example Senator Sheldon Whitehouse doing his best to convince the masses Democrats did the right thing by rejecting impeachment articles against Mayorkas in a lame thread where he eventually blames TRUMP for all of this mess.

No, really.

I firmly believe what we did yesterday with the Mayorkas impeachment was necessary and proper. The articles did not even specify any act that was the "high crime or misdemeanor"; just a scattershot of insufficient allegations. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 18, 2024

He doesn't just believe it, he FIRMLY believes it.

Even if the impeachment were legitimate, indeed even if Mayorkas were convicted, it would still do nothing to improve border security: no added funding; no added officers and judges; no fentanyl detection improvements; no asylum reform; nada. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 18, 2024

So wait, even if Mayorkas has been negligent and the impeachment charges were legit, Sheldon still thinks they did the right thing by rejecting them?

Wow.

Trump destroyed the most recent bipartisan immigration reform, and he did it for the selfish purpose of "having an issue." He said, "Blame it on me." I do, and we should. Trump is to blame. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 18, 2024

Trump Trump Trump.

Would someone please remind these doorknobs Trump hasn't been in office in several years now and has no power to do anything when it comes to legislation?

But that still leaves the need for legislation. At some point, probably every member of the Senate has called for immigration reform. We all agree that is a priority. So we should get back to work in the relevant committees on bipartisan immigration reform. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 18, 2024

Then stop tying border security to sending Ukraine more money, Sheldon.

Your Constitutional role is to hear evidence as part of a Senate trial. You knew that evidence would be damning so you backed Schumer in breaking 240 years of precedent.



Just like Dems broke precedent by removing the filibuster for SCOTUS nominations.



A cancer on this country. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 19, 2024

You own the next Laken Riley. Shame on you for letting her be murdered. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) April 19, 2024

Lie more, Sheldon. That’s the only thing you’re good at. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) April 19, 2024

Well, that and belonging to whites-only clubs.

