BREAKING: Washington Post Writer Doesn't Read The Washington Post

*EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeachment Charges

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on April 19, 2024
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Any time a politician tells you their actions were necessary and proper you know they're full of it, and that goes double for a Democrat. Take for example Senator Sheldon Whitehouse doing his best to convince the masses Democrats did the right thing by rejecting impeachment articles against Mayorkas in a lame thread where he eventually blames TRUMP for all of this mess.

No, really.

He doesn't just believe it, he FIRMLY believes it.

So wait, even if Mayorkas has been negligent and the impeachment charges were legit, Sheldon still thinks they did the right thing by rejecting them? 

Wow.

Trump Trump Trump.

Would someone please remind these doorknobs Trump hasn't been in office in several years now and has no power to do anything when it comes to legislation?

Then stop tying border security to sending Ukraine more money, Sheldon.

Well, that and belonging to whites-only clubs.

