LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal Immigrant Deportations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 07, 2025

There was a time when this writer was a kid, and the CBS flagship show '60 Minutes' was considered hard-hitting journalism. 

Those days are long gone. Now, '60 Minutes' is just another arm of the Democratic Party's media propaganda machine and one that gladly edits Kamala Harris interviews to make her word-salad answers look better (and she still lost the election).

So you'll forgive us if we laugh when someone cites '60 Minutes' as a credible source on any news story, as this guy did:

Here's more from CBS News:

Three weeks ago, 238 Venezuelan migrants were flown from Texas to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

That country's president offered to take them and the Trump administration used a law not invoked since World War II to send them -- claiming they are all terrorists and violent gang members.

The government has released very little information about the men. But through internal government documents, we have obtained a list of their identities and found that an overwhelming majority have no apparent criminal convictions or even criminal charges. 

They are now prisoners.

If they were in America illegally, that's their criminal record right there.

The Left lowers crime stats by not reporting or prosecuting crime, so this is possible.

They really do.

We're hoping for single digits before the year is out.

Right. Trust them.

They'd never lie to us.

Yup.

The Left loves criminals though.

They believe in due process for illegal immigrant gang members.

Self-deportation is always an option.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

