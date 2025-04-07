LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal Immigrant Deportations

There was a time when this writer was a kid, and the CBS flagship show '60 Minutes' was considered hard-hitting journalism.

Those days are long gone. Now, '60 Minutes' is just another arm of the Democratic Party's media propaganda machine and one that gladly edits Kamala Harris interviews to make her word-salad answers look better (and she still lost the election).

So you'll forgive us if we laugh when someone cites '60 Minutes' as a credible source on any news story, as this guy did:

60 Minutes“could not find criminal records” for 75% of the 238 men the Trump admin sent to a Salvadoran prison. Of the 22% that had records, the “vast majority are for non-violent offenses.” Trump admin still insists they’re “terrorists.”



Moral bankruptcyhttps://t.co/4eBW8cmAuV — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 7, 2025

Here's more from CBS News:

Three weeks ago, 238 Venezuelan migrants were flown from Texas to a maximum security prison in El Salvador. That country's president offered to take them and the Trump administration used a law not invoked since World War II to send them -- claiming they are all terrorists and violent gang members. The government has released very little information about the men. But through internal government documents, we have obtained a list of their identities and found that an overwhelming majority have no apparent criminal convictions or even criminal charges. They are now prisoners.

If they were in America illegally, that's their criminal record right there.

Means nothing. They’re professional cartel henchmen, albeit most of them low level ones. They know how to avoid the police. Moreover, in many of the cities in which they operate, there’s a reluctance to prosecute them. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) April 7, 2025

The Left lowers crime stats by not reporting or prosecuting crime, so this is possible.

It is morally bankrupt to remove invaders.

But perfectly fine to have criminals roaming the streets.

Democrats live in an upside down reality. — Ashley Sinclair (@AshleySinclair0) April 7, 2025

They really do.

Keep defending dangerous foreign gang members that broke into the United States and committed crimes, Democrats. Your approval rating is at 22%. It can still go lower. — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) April 7, 2025

We're hoping for single digits before the year is out.

The “ laptop doesn’t exist” reporters? — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) April 7, 2025

Right. Trust them.

They'd never lie to us.

Moral bankruptcy is defending illegal gang members over US citizens. — King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) April 7, 2025

Yup.

These individuals categorized as “non-criminals” are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more—they just don’t have a rap sheet in the US.



This deceptive “non-criminal” categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public. We are putting… https://t.co/bymmE2T4XA — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 7, 2025

The Left loves criminals though.

Yes because a criminal record for gang members from another country who murder for initiation is really important 🙄 https://t.co/DTeDMNy8s5 — Jodi (@APLMom) April 7, 2025

They believe in due process for illegal immigrant gang members.

The lesson for all illegal aliens should be to leave our country immediately so you don’t risk being sent to CECOT.

Regardless of what the Left says, it is in fact illegal to be in our country illegally. https://t.co/yA9CSEoVq7 — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCassidy) April 7, 2025

Self-deportation is always an option.